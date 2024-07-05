First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week Of July 8

There’s a new man on the Salem scene, Kerry (Derek Yates, l.), and from the looks of it, he and Leo (Greg Rikaart) waste no time getting acquainted on DAYS. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

On Y&R, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) enjoys her new role as CEO but it's not all smooth sailing for the mover and shaker. In fact, Nate (Sean Dominic) questions Audra’s decision to work with Kyle. Is he jealous or simply wise? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Joss (Eden McCoy), Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Gio (Giovanni Mazza) continue to get to know each other better on GH. Well, the best pals get to know him a bit more. Teasers say Trina is suspicious, but is it of Gio? Or could it have something to do with Ava and Sonny's war over Avery? Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Teasers say that Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes, c.) sharing a loving moment on DAYS but they also spend some time with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). Is this just a social call on Kayla's part or is she there about the Abby mystery Chad confided in her about? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

This could be awkward on Y&R! Adam (Mark Grossman, l.) and Sally (Courtney Hope, l) hanging out with Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Obviously, exes Adam and Chelsea have kept their recent "comforting each other" a secret from their respective current loves. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

While Sam (Kelly Monaco) is frustrated by Drew this week on GH, it looks like Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) brings her nothing but smiles. These two are enjoying some much-needed time together. Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

On DAYS, Eric (Greg Vaughan) is floored when Nicole (Arianne Zucker) reveals the truth. Will this change things for them? Will either finally admit they still have feelings for the other? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Surprise! Look who is in Paris paying Traci (Beth Maitland, l.) a visit on Y&R! Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) drop in on their good friend while abroad. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com