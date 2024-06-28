First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week Of July 1

Oh my, is it getting hot in here? B&B's Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has let Hope (Annika Noelle) get a little too close (or for some, not close enough) and that isn't a smart move for the newly engaged man. After all, Hope isn't the one wearing his ring right now. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On DAYS, Tate (Leo Howard) shares a secret summer plan with Holly (Ashley Puzemis). If it consists of a lot of what's happening here, it will make his mother's head spin. Salem's answer to Romeo and Juliet are certainly courting danger here. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like a rare happy moment for both Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin) on Y&R as they enjoy getting to know each other better. He's been suffering a lot of drama at work with his family while she has been dealing with a new sister who fears she might kill her. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

GH's Josslyn (Eden McCoy, l.) will be providing comfort for her best pal. What is going on with Trina (Tabyana Ali) that she needs Joss? Does this have to do with getting in the middle of Ava and Sonny? Of does this have to do with grief about Spencer? Photo credit: ABC

Oh, things are looking interesting on B&B as Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) catches up with the woman he dropped like a hot potato at the altar when he chose to be with Quinn. Paris (Diamond White) certainly knows the kind of pain Thomas experienced and she's been there for him. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Steve (Stephen Nichols) confides in Marlena (Deidre Hall) on DAYS. Then again, doesn't everyone confide in the good doctor? Her husband has been his best friend and partner for many years and now he's doing everything he can to protect John. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

On Y&R, it's an awkward time for both Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope) as their significant others are away together bonding over what their son is going through. Will these two be able to support each other or will they feed their worst impulses? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Kristina (Kate Mansi, r.) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) have a heart to heart on GH. It looks like the vibe is lighthearted. Has Kristina moved on from thinking she may need to sue TJ for custody of the baby if he and Molly split? Photo credit: ABC

It's an eye-popping view for B&B's Poppy (Romy Park, r.) as she spies Katie (Heather Tom) in her man's loving arms. What is Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) thinking? Or is he just be kind to his ex-wife? Perhaps Poppy shouldn't sneak around since you don't always like what you see when you do.... Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On DAYS, Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) share a blissful reunion and they certainly deserve it after all Gabi has been through. She has spent more time in prison than many guilty folks in Salem. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com