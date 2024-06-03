It has become a yearly tradition that the winner from the previous year’s ceremony hosts the current crop of Daytime Emmy nominees in the Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress category. This year it was Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, Bold and Beautiful) who had the honor, and she did something a little different — by inviting all the female nominees (including those in the Supporting and Fuest categories). The fun luncheon was held at The Rooftop at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Click on the gallery to see the star-studded snaps shared from the event.

Daytime Emmy Nominees: Ladies Who Lunch Gallery 1 of 11 Close gallery 1 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang "Daytime Emmy nominated actresses luncheon💕💕💕" wrote Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B, r.). "Thank you @jacquelinemwood_1 [l.] for hosting such a beautiful lunch🥰 It was a special day celebrating with all these amazing women! #emmynominees #daytimeemmys2024." 2 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang Lead Actress nominee Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) palled around with fellow Lead nominee Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B). Of the event, Hughes wrote on Instagram, "Beautiful lunch this weekend with the #Emmy noms." She added, "Thank you to @jacquelinemwood_1 for putting together a stunning, fun and uplifting afternoon @waldorfbevhills Had so many fantastic conversations and laughs #womensupportingwomen." 3 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Annika Noelle Noelle, with other Lead nominees (from l.) Lang, Hughes and Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS), wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for hosting an amazing luncheon!" when sharing Wood's group shot of the event. Missing from this group of nominees for Lead is Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R). 4 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang Noelle wrote of this image of the Supporting nominees, "Talented beauties." Pictured: Emily O'Brien (ex-Gwen, now Theresa; DAYS), Allison Lanier (Summer, Y&R), Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) and Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R). Missing from the category is Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS). 5 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang They've got it made in the shade — or at least they all look fabulous wearing shades. 6 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) commented on Lang's (c.) images that she shared on Instagram, "Talented group of ladies 🥂" Y&R's Eileen Davidson (Ashley) wrote, "Congratulations to you all!" Lauralee Bell (Chris, Y&R) also chimed in with, "Amazing women and such great photos! ❤️📸" 7 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang These gorgeous ladies play mother and daughter on B&B and they're both up in the Lead category for this year's Daytime Emmy Awards, which will be airing this Friday, June 7 on CBS. 8 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Wood wrote of this image, "I love this crew!" 9 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Look at that amazing view the ladies have. Ashley Jones, nominated this year in the Guest Performance category for her role as Bridget on B&B, wrote, "What a day... go get 'em ladies. #emmynominees and @jacquelinemwood_1 you are a dream. Love you." 10 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Courtney Hope Supporting nominee Hope shared this image and wrote of the event, "To be alongside these beautiful powerhouse women is an honor! 