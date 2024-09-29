Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For September 30: Sparks and Clashes

It looks like Bonnie (Judi Evans) has woken up Body and Soul's head writer, Leo (Greg Rikaart). If she wants a favor, that doesn't seem like the smartest move she can make. It is a good bet this does not make him happy. Is this why Leo has bad news for her? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Is this before Bonnie interrupts his beauty sleep or after? Leo better grab as much sleep while he can because writing a soap can be one of the most tiring jobs out there. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Chanel (Raven Bowens, l.) is steaming mad at her husband for going behind her back to ask the head writer to alter her scenes with her new co-star. Is that why she's visiting her mother? Will Paulina (Jackée Harry) have some wise words for her? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like mother and daughter are at least getting some quality time together as Chanel most likely vents about the behind-the-scenes issues of her new job on Body and Soul. Will Chanel listen to her mom's advice? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Were Johnny's (Carson Boatman) ears burning? At least he found his wife so now he can try to make things right. If he doesn't, that will make things awkward at home and at work! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Paulina has a front-row seat to watching Johnny apologize to her daughter. It's good to see that her son-in-law has his priorities straight! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like Paulina isn't done handing out advice to the next generation. Will Johnny glean some wisdom from the woman who is not only his wife's mother but also the town mayor?! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Abe (James Reynolds) has some not so great news for his co-producer on Body and Soul. He has to tell Kate (Lauren Koslow) about Hattie's ultimatum. It's a good bet that Kate won't take it well. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is new to acting, but it's not like Stephanie (Abigail Klein) knows anything about it. So why is he seeking out her advice? Could he be looking for ways to put Chanel at ease, to make his life easier on the set? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com