Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For September 20: It's A Blast!

Connie has certainly upped her game, leaving behind a bomb to do away with her victims and the entire DiMera mansion. Will her diabolical plan go off without a hitch? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez, l.) and Melinda (Tina Huang) look like sitting ducks, tied up in the secret room at the DiMera mansion. Will anyone find them in time? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) appears to sense something is up in his house and goes snooping around. Will he be a hero or will he be caught in the blast? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh my! Did EJ get thrown by the bomb blast? It looks like he got knocked off his feet and maybe thrown against the wall! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

EJ has managed to get up and has made his way to the room where the women were being held. Is Gabi still alive? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

EJ has also found Melinda. Did she survive the blast? Considering all that Connie put her through, it'd be tragic if after hanging on for so long, the bomb was what did her in. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like Jada (Elia Cantu) has made it to yet another of Connie's crime scenes. She's found more evidence of what the serial killer has been up to while on the loose. Can she end her reign of terror? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh boy, Connie (Julie Dove, r.) has turned up at Ava's (Tamara Braun) door. She wants to get rid of her and Stefan, and then he revenge against everyone who did anything to Li will be complete — at least to her strange way of thinking. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Connie has Ava and is holding a knife to her throat! Surely the former Mafia Princess will figure out a way to out-maneuver Killer Connie. Won't she? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Stefan (Brandon Barash) happens upon the scary scene. Will he be able to help save Ava or will he end up making things worse? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Connie is out for Stefan's blood. She blames him and Gabi for hurting her beloved Li, even though she was the one who killed the man. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Ava has a weapon now! But oh my — Connie's knife has blood. Is it Stefan's? Is it a last gasp of adrenaline that has Ava able to try to attack Connie? What's going on? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com