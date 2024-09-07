Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: 'She's Lying'

Lashing Out

In the promo video for the week of September 9 on Days of our Lives, spoilers show Holly confronting the man she’s always seen as a father figure. “You’ve lied to me my entire life. I know you killed my father,” she says to a shocked Eric. Will he be able to ease her heartbreak?

“I know I’m Abigail DiMera,” says the woman who is most decidedly not Abigail DiMera to a very skeptical Steve. We see her upset and we watch him leave the room as we hear Steve say, “She’s not really Abigail.”

Read Between The Lines

“I’ve never heard of any Everett or Bobby,” claims Connie during a phone call with a shocked Stephanie. This has the publicity whiz on high alert and it isn’t long before she’s talking with Jada — the same Jada who just so happens to be the acting Salem Police Commissioner. “She’s lying,” declares Stephanie. Next, Jada enters a familiar apartment saying, “Connie Viniski, are you in there,” she asks as an excited Melinda, who is tied up inside, struggles to be heard.

Choose Your Weapons

At the Kiriakis mansion, a desperate Fiona holds a pillow to Sarah’s face, seemingly ready to kill Sarah now that she’s starting to remember the night of the accident. Elsewhere, a clueless Gabi prepares to shut down for the night as her homicidal assistant holds a knife behind her back.

Xander also has murder on the mind, holding a baseball bat and approaching Brady as we hear him say, “The love of my life might never walk again for the rest of her life.” He screams and pulls the bat back, ready to hit a home run to Brady’s face. Will he do it? See it for yourself in the video below and let us know what you think is happening next in the comments section.