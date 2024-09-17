Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For September 18: Questions and Mayhem

On the Wednesday, September 18 episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers tease that Connie (Julie Dove) takes Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) by surprise. Jada (Elia Cantu) is stunned by what she finds in Connie’s bed. Roman (Josh Taylor) offers to help Rafe (Galen Gering). Ava (Tamara Braun) accepts Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) offer. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action and click here to see the weekly promo.
1 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Officer Tobias (Michael Jordan Craven) looks to be updating the mayor on the latest at the crime scene. Paulina (Jackée Harry) is going to be pretty shocked when she learns all that transpired in Li's former home.
2 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Gabi (Cherie Jimenez, l.) has a lot to digest as Killer Connie (Julie Dove) continues to confess to her many transgressions, including stabbing Gabi's brother. She's let her boss know that she's next.
3 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Things look pretty dire for Gabi as Connie aims for the cold dark heart she feels is within her nemesis. Connie may be fueled by her desire for revenge but Gabi is fueled by her desire to live!
4 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Oh no! Connie has overpowered Gabi — this time. But she's not about to end her game so soon. Things are about to get very complicated.
5 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Melinda (Tina Huang) has been moved to another location but it still involves being tied up. This lawyer just can't win. At least it looks like Connie took care of the head wound she gave Melinda.
6 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Roman (Josh Taylor) is at the DiMera mansion to check up on Gabi as a favor to Rafe, since he's trapped in a hospital bed and can't get in touch with his sister by phone. What will Roman find when he pokes around?
7 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Gabi is back in action and looking to get free. What the heck is going on that she's trying to escape? We saw Melinda try... and it didn't end well for her. Is this before she was knocked out?
8 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
You would think the DiMeras' would seal the tunnels at this point considering how much has gone wrong in them over the years. Now Connie has dragged Gabi's body down there. What does she have in store for her?
9 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
At least Gabi and Melinda can maybe work together to get the best of Connie. Should be interesting when they are able to compare notes about her assistant.
10 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Stefan (Brandon Barash) has asked Ava (Tamara Braun) to leave her job at the Brady Pub to come back to work with him at the Bistro. Who cares what Gabi thinks! Well, that may change if she manages to survive her battle with Killer Connie.
Officer Tobias (Michael Jordan Craven) looks to be updating the mayor on the latest at the crime scene. Paulina (Jackée Harry) is going to be pretty shocked when she learns all that transpired in Li's former home.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Gabi (Cherie Jimenez, l.) has a lot to digest as Killer Connie (Julie Dove) continues to confess to her many transgressions, including stabbing Gabi's brother. She's let her boss know that she's next.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Things look pretty dire for Gabi as Connie aims for the cold dark heart she feels is within her nemesis. Connie may be fueled by her desire for revenge but Gabi is fueled by her desire to live!
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Oh no! Connie has overpowered Gabi — this time. But she's not about to end her game so soon. Things are about to get very complicated.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Melinda (Tina Huang) has been moved to another location but it still involves being tied up. This lawyer just can't win. At least it looks like Connie took care of the head wound she gave Melinda.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Roman (Josh Taylor) is at the DiMera mansion to check up on Gabi as a favor to Rafe, since he's trapped in a hospital bed and can't get in touch with his sister by phone. What will Roman find when he pokes around?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Gabi is back in action and looking to get free. What the heck is going on that she's trying to escape? We saw Melinda try... and it didn't end well for her. Is this before she was knocked out?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
You would think the DiMeras' would seal the tunnels at this point considering how much has gone wrong in them over the years. Now Connie has dragged Gabi's body down there. What does she have in store for her?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
At least Gabi and Melinda can maybe work together to get the best of Connie. Should be interesting when they are able to compare notes about her assistant.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Stefan (Brandon Barash) has asked Ava (Tamara Braun) to leave her job at the Brady Pub to come back to work with him at the Bistro. Who cares what Gabi thinks! Well, that may change if she manages to survive her battle with Killer Connie.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com