Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For September 18: Questions and Mayhem

Officer Tobias (Michael Jordan Craven) looks to be updating the mayor on the latest at the crime scene. Paulina (Jackée Harry) is going to be pretty shocked when she learns all that transpired in Li's former home. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez, l.) has a lot to digest as Killer Connie (Julie Dove) continues to confess to her many transgressions, including stabbing Gabi's brother. She's let her boss know that she's next. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Things look pretty dire for Gabi as Connie aims for the cold dark heart she feels is within her nemesis. Connie may be fueled by her desire for revenge but Gabi is fueled by her desire to live! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh no! Connie has overpowered Gabi — this time. But she's not about to end her game so soon. Things are about to get very complicated. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Melinda (Tina Huang) has been moved to another location but it still involves being tied up. This lawyer just can't win. At least it looks like Connie took care of the head wound she gave Melinda. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Roman (Josh Taylor) is at the DiMera mansion to check up on Gabi as a favor to Rafe, since he's trapped in a hospital bed and can't get in touch with his sister by phone. What will Roman find when he pokes around? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Gabi is back in action and looking to get free. What the heck is going on that she's trying to escape? We saw Melinda try... and it didn't end well for her. Is this before she was knocked out? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

You would think the DiMeras' would seal the tunnels at this point considering how much has gone wrong in them over the years. Now Connie has dragged Gabi's body down there. What does she have in store for her? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

At least Gabi and Melinda can maybe work together to get the best of Connie. Should be interesting when they are able to compare notes about her assistant. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com