Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For September 13: Surprise and Fury

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) wants Brady (Eric Martsolf) to watch himself since she knows that her brother EJ is bloodthirsty and wants to put him away for running over Sarah. Will Brady heed her warning or is he still being self-destructive? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Uh oh. Xander (Paul Telfer) is outside of Basic Black's office door holding a baseball bat. There is nothing good that can come of this. EJ isn't the only one thirsting for Brady's blood. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Brady looks almost resigned to having that bat hit him, courtesy of Xander. He doesn't blame his uncle for hating him after what happened to his wife. Will Brady even put up a fight? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Will Fiona's (Serena Scott Thomas) arrival stop her son from doing harm to Brady or will she simply be a witness? Fiona knows it's all her fault but she's been keeping that secret close to the vest. Will this finally make her confess? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Mother and son share a moment — will Xander calm down or is he too far gone to listen to anything his mum has to say? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Eric (Greg Vaughan, r.) gets an update from Tate (Leo Howard) about Holly and her state of mind regarding. what he did to her biological father as well as her feelings about Brady being released by EJ. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Marlena (Deidre Hall, l.) is trying to help Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) remember the events of the night she was hit and left to die on the side of the road. Will Sarah remember enough to clear Brady? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Tate is worried about Holly and isn't sure what he can do to help her make peace with Eric and with what he thinks his father did to Sarah. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) has been trying to lure Tate away from Holly for some time now. Will she do what she can to sew more seeds of discontent between the young couple? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Eric pays a visit to his ex, Sarah. They have both been through so much since they were together. She supported him when he was wracked by guilt for having run over Daniel. Will he help her find some grace for his brother? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Will Fiona ever admit to Sarah what she did to her? Or is she more likely to try to kill her daughter-in-law? Sarah may want to watch her back. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com