Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For September 12: Courage and Shock

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) has a talk with Holly (Ashley Puzemis). Will he stoke her hatred of Eric or is he possibly letting her know that her mother has officially divorced him? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Holly has a lot of emotions she's trying to deal with ever since Tate (Leo Howard) slipped and let her know that Eric was the one who killed her biological dad. Does she know she was conceived after he died? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like Brady (Eric Martsolf) has interrupted a party for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey, c.). Is he there to apologize? It's a good bet his sponsor, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) will want to have a word with him about what happened the night of Sarah's accident. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

This could get awkward fast for everyone but more than likely Xander (Paul Telfer, l.) will remain in the dark to how close his mum Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) and his nephew Brady got before the accident. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like Fiona and Brady finally get a chance to talk after that awful night. Will he continue to believe he was driving or will she say something that makes him realize he's actually innocent? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Brady will also spend some time with his ex, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). She tried to have his back as only Kristen can, disposing of the car that was used in the hit-and-run. Will Brady thank her? It's doubtful. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Eric (Greg Vaughan) confides in his mom that Holly knows the truth about the night he was driving drunk and killed Daniel. Will Marlena (Deidre Hall) have some wise words of comfort for her son? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Xander continues to take good care of Sarah as he prods her to remember the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. He may live to regret it, though. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Maggie continues to be a source of strength and comfort for Sarah. After all, she literally knows exactly how she feels about not being able to walk and needing to fight her way back. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com