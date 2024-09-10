Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For September 11: A Miracle and Danger!

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez, l.) has no idea what her "trusty" executive assistant is doing behind her back... literally. Knife's out and Connie (Julie Dove) looks ready to strike again. Will Gabi say the right thing to avoid her brother's fate? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

The mayor ordered her police commissioner to wake up or get replaced — and it worked! Paulina (Jackée Harry) was right there as Rafe (Galen Gering) finally opened his eyes for the first time since he was stabbed. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) looks to be giving Rafe the once-over now that he seems to be out of his coma. Is he really out of the woods like it seems or is something else happening here? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Smiles all around as Kayla watches Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe together. This is the day Jada has hoped for — is it too good to be true? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Jada and Gabi finally get their fondest wish answered — Rafe is back from the brink and has fought his way back to them. Will they worry it's too good to be true? Is it? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Gabi is finally able to spend time with her big brother and have him speak back! She spent a lot of time by his bedside, hoping for this moment. Not only that, she has a lot to catch him up on. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Jada spent so many days and nights hoping for this moment when Rafe would come back to them all. These two have a lot of time to make up for — here's hoping they get that chance. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com