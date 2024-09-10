Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For September 11: A Miracle and Danger!

On the Wednesday, September 11 episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers tease that Chad remains hopeful that Abigail’s memory will return. Rafe (Galen Gering) has finally opened his eyes! Also, with Jada (Elia Cantu) at the door, Melinda (Tina Huang) hopes to be rescued. Lastly, Connie (Julie Dove) grows irritated by Gabi’s (Cherie Jimenez) upbeat mood and contemplates a more sinister move. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action and click here to see the weekly promo.
1 of 8
Gabi (Cherie Jimenez, l.) has no idea what her "trusty" executive assistant is doing behind her back... literally. Knife's out and Connie (Julie Dove) looks ready to strike again. Will Gabi say the right thing to avoid her brother's fate?
2 of 8
The mayor ordered her police commissioner to wake up or get replaced — and it worked! Paulina (Jackée Harry) was right there as Rafe (Galen Gering) finally opened his eyes for the first time since he was stabbed.
3 of 8
Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) looks to be giving Rafe the once-over now that he seems to be out of his coma. Is he really out of the woods like it seems or is something else happening here?
4 of 8
Smiles all around as Kayla watches Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe together. This is the day Jada has hoped for — is it too good to be true?
5 of 8
Jada and Gabi finally get their fondest wish answered — Rafe is back from the brink and has fought his way back to them. Will they worry it's too good to be true? Is it?
6 of 8
Gabi is finally able to spend time with her big brother and have him speak back! She spent a lot of time by his bedside, hoping for this moment. Not only that, she has a lot to catch him up on.
7 of 8
Jada spent so many days and nights hoping for this moment when Rafe would come back to them all. These two have a lot of time to make up for — here's hoping they get that chance.
8 of 8
Oh Connie. The serial killer is very fond of her knife and hopefully it's not going into anyone's back anytime soon. Gabi better watch herself. Of course, she's not the only one. Anybody who crosses the psychopath better be careful.
