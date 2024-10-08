Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For October 9: Anger and Pain

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez, l.) welcomes Melinda's (Tina Huang) visit to her hospital room. The two went through a lot at the hands of Killer Connie. They surely have some questions for each other and know that no one else knows or at least understands what they've been through. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

This may be an awkward conversation as Stefan (Brandon Barash, l.) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) discuss Stefan's failed marriage to Gabi. EJ has had a front-row seat to the toxic acting out the two have done, but will he be sensitive to what his brother has gone through? Probably not. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like Gabi has been released from the hospital and perhaps she's about to be released from her marriage. While she and Stefan obviously still love each other very much, it doesn't seem like they can get past the pain they've inflicted on each other. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh, Melinda, you have a lot to answer for! And Eric (Greg Vaughan) wants to hear what she has to say for herself after her part in the baby switch involving his son with Nicole, Jude. How will legal shark Melinda respond to his inquisition? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Eric probably has a lot to tell his father at this point and Roman (Josh Taylor) is all ears, ready to lend a sympathetic shoulder to his son. And what better place for this conversation than the Brady Pub? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas, l.) has genuine feelings for her daughter-in-law Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and seriously seems to regret what she did to her — but not enough (at least up until this point) to confess her being responsible for the accident that has cost her the use of her legs! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) are in the midst of striking a deal. She has Rolf's miracle serum while he holds Brady's future in his hands. Can they make a trade? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Xander tells Sarah about the deal Kristen wants to make. Will they be willing to let Brady off the hook in exchange for the ability for her to walk again? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Could this be the beginning of Xander coming through for Kristen to get the serum? Why else would EJ be meeting with Xander and Sarah if not to be told they want to drop the charges against Brady for the hit-and-run? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com