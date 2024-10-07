Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Gallery For October 8: Lights, Camera, Sex!

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) has been busy with his new Body and Soul role of Errol, but he's not too busy to make time for a very close encounter with the show's public relations wiz, Stephanie (Abigail Klein). Looks like he's bouncing back just fine from his ugly breakup with Theresa! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Dr. Seth Burns (Bruce Beatty), Salem University Hospital's chief of staff, is basking in the spotlight on Body and Soul, but his turn on the sudser looks to be causing creative stress for its director, Johnny. Seth was able to snag a role on the soap — that of Blake Lamoray — in exchange for letting the production use the real-life hospital as its set. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Johnny is in the unenviable position of directing his real-life leading lady Chanel's (Raven Bowens) love scene with Alex that is taking place within the world of Body and Soul. He tried to get the powers-that-be to cut the steamy scene from the script, but Kate had shot down the idea, since writer Leo was already burning the midnight oil with other rewrites. Of course, Johnny is insisting his objections are strictly related to storyline, and not to any jealousy over Chanel's close on-camera proximity to another man.

Producer Abe Carver (James Reynolds) is by Johnny's side as the latest episode of Body and Soul is filmed. Working behind the scenes of a daytime serial is certainly a departure for a man of Abe's credentials, which include a fairly recent stint as the mayor of Salem, but he's adjusted to his new role swimmingly. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans, r.) and Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) appear to be in Body and Soul character here as Cassandra Lovegood and Charlemagne De la Croix. The women are both reeling from the soapy off-camera twists in their careers, as Bonnie was poised to be killed off but was spared at the last second, and her ailing fictional alter ego was cured thanks to a magical orchid (sound familiar?)! Meanwhile, Hattie was devastated to find out that she is the one whose character writer Leo is sending off to that big soap graveyard in the sky! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Might Hattie be pleading with show runners Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Abe to keep her on the show? And if she does make a compelling argument for reversing their decision, will Leo buckle under the pressure of yet more rewrites? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Hattie strikes a classic "conflicted soap heroine" pose on the set, but for her, the description applies off camera, as well. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Is this Bonnie possibly pleading with the show's execs to come up with a way to keep both her and Hattie in the cast despite budget constraints? After all, the news of her now-reversed ouster hit her like a punch to the gut, so she has insight to what Hattie is going through.

Alex is definitely looking perfect for the part of a shirtless daytime hunk! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com