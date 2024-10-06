Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?

billy flynn, annalynne mccord, susan seaforth hayes, cary christopher, autumn gendron

TUNE-IN ALERT

Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For October 7: Shock and Awe

By

billy flynn, annalynne mccord, susan seaforth hayes, cary christopher, autumn gendron

Credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com(2)

View gallery 6

On the Monday, October 7 episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers tease that Leo (Greg Rikaart) makes a slip in front of Chad’s (Billy Flynn) kids and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). “Abigail” (AnnaLynne McCord) suggests to Chad they take a trip. EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) makes a move to save his job. Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) come to terms about their marriage. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action and click here to see the weekly promo.

Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For October 7: Shock and Awe
1 of 6
Close gallery
Chad (Billy Flynn) finally gets a ray of hope that things are progressing with "Abigail" (AnnaLynne McCord) when she tells him she thinks they should go on a trip together. This is a big move and he's been hoping they could move things along. Of course, she's about to get her own shock.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

But first the shock is on the kids! Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who has been pushing Chad to tell his children their mother is still alive, has brought Charlotte (Autumn Grendron) and Thomas (Cary Christopher) by.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Uh oh. Why does it look like Thomas is in trouble? Or is simply overwhelmed when he meets the woman in the house with his father? Do they really go through with it and tell the kids she's their thought-dead mother? Julie looks shocked!

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Julie's shock seems to continue when she talks with "Abigail" and Chad about the kids. Will Julie's radar go up that this woman is a lying liar who lies? It's hard to believe anyone can get past Julie.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Julie is always game to help out with the kids. Is that a bag from Sweet Bits that Thomas is holding? Charlotte looks like she's eyeing it and hoping that he will share his tasty treats with the rest of them.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Those kids are absolutely adorable. The threesome are in the Horton Town Square set, which houses the entrance to The Bistro, The Salem Inn as well as Sweet Bits.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Filed Under:

Conversation

All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Soap Opera Digest does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.