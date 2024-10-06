Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For October 7: Shock and Awe

Chad (Billy Flynn) finally gets a ray of hope that things are progressing with "Abigail" (AnnaLynne McCord) when she tells him she thinks they should go on a trip together. This is a big move and he's been hoping they could move things along. Of course, she's about to get her own shock. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

But first the shock is on the kids! Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who has been pushing Chad to tell his children their mother is still alive, has brought Charlotte (Autumn Grendron) and Thomas (Cary Christopher) by. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Uh oh. Why does it look like Thomas is in trouble? Or is simply overwhelmed when he meets the woman in the house with his father? Do they really go through with it and tell the kids she's their thought-dead mother? Julie looks shocked! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Julie's shock seems to continue when she talks with "Abigail" and Chad about the kids. Will Julie's radar go up that this woman is a lying liar who lies? It's hard to believe anyone can get past Julie. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Julie is always game to help out with the kids. Is that a bag from Sweet Bits that Thomas is holding? Charlotte looks like she's eyeing it and hoping that he will share his tasty treats with the rest of them. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com