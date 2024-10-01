Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For October 2: Confrontations and A Return

Tate (Leo Howard, l.) visits his father in the Salem Police Department's interrogation room but Brady (Eric Martsolf) doesn't look pleased. He is determined to pay for the crime he believes he committed. Will Tate be able to get through to him? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) seems to be on the attack with her brother EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) which can hardly be a surprise. These two siblings are rarely, if ever, on the same page. He wants to see Brady pay and she wants to save the father of her daughter. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh boy, what is Kristen whispering in her brother's ear? Could it be a threat? She may not be Stefano's biological daughter but she certainly learned a lot from the man. EJ should probably watch his back. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Eric (Greg Vaughan, r.) has some questions for Xander (Paul Telfer), like what in the world was he doing in Brady's room as he was sleeping? Will Xander have a good enough answer? Perhaps going on the offensive will make for a good defense. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

That gun Xander planned to use to make Brady shoot himself is still in his possession. What will Xander do with it now that Sarah blew up his plan to kill Brady? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) is back at the DiMera mansion. Was he summoned by Kristen or is this a lucky coincidence for the woman trying to save Brady from himself? And how will Rolf fit in with her plans? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Dr. Rolf can accomplish just about anything but can he really help Kristen save Brady from being accused of running over Sarah and leaving her for dead? He's certainly had harder assignments from the DiMeras. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com