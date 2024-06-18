Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for June 19: Goodbye and Good Luck

Johnny (Carson Boatman, l.) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) share a warm father and son moment in front of Stefano's portrait. They need to enjoy it while they can, before Johnny leaves for Los Angeles to begin his new job. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Uncle Stefan (Brandon Barash, c.) either joins or interrupts the conversation. Will he hold his tongue about EJ's other supposed son? If he wants to keep his leverage over EJ, he would be smart to do so. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Outside the Brady Pub is where so many power conversations happen in Salem and this is probably no different. Jada (Elia Cantu) is ready to help Stefan, but has he been upfront about what is involved? Gabi needs to be freed but it won't be easy. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

EJ needs to get Paulina (Jackée Harry) on board with freeing Gabi if he wants to make sure his brother keeps his mouth shut about Jude's true paternity. But considering how he has treated the mayor recently, will he be able to get what he wants? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like Lani (Sal Stowers, l.) and Eli (Lamon Archey, l.) crash Chanel's (Raven Bowens, c.) goodbye party, which also happens on Paulina and Abe's (James Reynolds) anniversary. Now it is truly a time to celebrate. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Jules (Dion Yancy) and Carver (Zamir Ashford, r.) are super cute arriving in their daddy's arms. Eli has the cutest gifts for Grandma and Grandpa, who will probably spoil them rotten. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Aren't Lani and Eli a sight for sore eyes? You can bet their family is thrilled to see them and hoping they'll be able to stay for a little while. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Lani, Chanel and Johnny are putting the finishing touches on the celebratory cakes that we can only hope are from Sweet Bits. Is there really anyplace else to get their baked goods that could possibly compare? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) make it to the bank where they are helped by a man (Doug Simpson) who can get them the safety deposit box Clyde wanted Chad to find. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Julie also will have the time to see her grandson as Eli pays her a visit while he's in Salem. Will he catch her up on how life is going? Will she give him a tour of the newly renovated house post-fire? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com