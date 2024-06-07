Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For June 10: Wedding Chaos Explodes

Konstantin (John Kapelos) is spilling all his tea at the wedding to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), now that he knows she and the others are onto his schemes. He never had the real pre-nup in his possession — he was played for a fool. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh, Konstantin. Perhaps confessing you blew a man out of the sky wasn't the smartest move you could make on your wedding day. Steve (Stephen Nichols) has the cuffs ready to slap them on you, while John (Drake Hogestyn, l.), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson, r.) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) observe. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Uh oh, things get a bit hairy with Konstantin once Theresa (Emily O'Brien) gets within his grasp. She has a lot to lose if he decides to throw her under the bus. After all, she was the one who was his accomplice, baby-napping little Victoria. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Konstantin gets the upper hand when it looks like he takes Theresa as his hostage. Both Steve and John have guns blazing but they won't want Theresa caught in the crossfire, which you can bet Konstantin is counting on. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Sure, John gets the upper hand here with Konstantin but is this before or after the previous picture? Does Konstantin wiggle his way out of this seemingly hopeless predicament? He's gotten out of tough scrapes before. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

There is no way Konstantin is going out the easy way. He has a gun and he intends to make sure he is not the one taken in. How will Theresa handle this situation? Will Alex or Brady step in to try to save her? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Is this a flashback shot to when Konstantin may have tried to reason with (an offscreen) Victor Kiriakis? Like every cornered villain, does he start explaining why he did what he did? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Victor's nephew Justin (Wally Kurth) and his wife Bonnie (Judi Evans) are watching the chaos go down, but will either of them think of anything that can help the situation? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com