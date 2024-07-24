Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 25: Shocks and Confrontations

Holly (Ashley Puzemis, l.) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) meet up outside the Salem Inn, and Holly does not look happy. Considering Nicole is about to upend her life once again, who can blame her? Will Holly figure out how to get her own way? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Nicole is on the phone. Is she making plans that will change her daughter's life or is she trying to get a hold of one of the men in her life — the one she's dumping or the one she's running towards? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Brady (Eric Martsolf) looks to be sleeping one of off. He drank quite a bit with Ava the night before at the Brady Pub. He may end up waking up with more than a hangover. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Uh oh. Neither Nicole nor Eric (Greg Vaughan) look happy while talking at The Spectator office. Are they talking about upending Holly's life or is Eric confiding that EJ won't let her go without a fight? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Speaking of EJ (Dan Feuerriegel, l.), it looks like he is trying to get the best of his romantic rival. Eric knows where Nicole's heart is and it certainly isn't with EJ anymore. But confronting him probably wasn't a good move. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It's. just a day of confrontations for EJ. Now he has to deal with Xander (Paul Telfer). What does Victor Kiriakis's true son want with Stefano DiMera's son? It's not like EJ had anything to do with what happened to him. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Theresa (Emily O'Brien) was the mastermind behind the paternity switch and now Xander has tracked her down, looking for answers. She certainly has a lot to answer for. Will he realize the extent of her treachery? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like Xander does. What will he do with Theresa now that he has her in his grasp? Will he turn her over to authorities or will he find a better way to exact his revenge on her? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) looks to be sticking around Salem a bit longer. Will she be able to mend fences with her son, Xander? Even more, will she be allowed to bond with her granddaughter Victoria? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com