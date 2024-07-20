Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: Booze, Blackmail and Busted

Boozed

In the promo video for the week of July 22 on Days of our Lives, spoilers reveal that Brady and Ava are at the Brady Pub and he’s not looking all that steady. Has he really fallen off the wagon because Theresa got married to Alex? It looks like he was commiserating with Ava, who is still mourning the loss of her relationship with Harris. “You want some company,” asks Brady. Ava looks a little surprised before she answers a bit seductively, “Oh.” The next thing we see is Brady shirtless in bed asking an unseen woman, “We slept together?”

Blackmailed

“She’s never coming back to you,” says a confident Eric to EJ as we see Eric and Nicole hugging. But EJ isn’t giving up so easily and has a question for Eric. “Does Holly know that you killed her father?” Eric doesn’t look happy at all by EJ’s question. Will this derail Eric’s dream of a happy little family?

Busted

It’s the double wedding and Xander’s mother, Fiona, is having her say. “Anjelica did not write this letter,” she announces to a stunned crowd. Theresa looks like she’s going to be ill. “I did,” Fiona says. A shocked Alex turns to look at his bride. “You changed the letter,” he yells at her. Flashing across the screen are images of shock from Xander and Sarah, Bonnie, Maggie, Justin before Alex screams again, “Tell me the truth!” The camera zooms in on a cornered Theresa who looks horrified. It looks like the promo is over but not yet — instead we see Theresa at the airport wheeling around her luggage. She’s cut off from continuing on by Xander, wearing a suit and looking menacing. “Going somewhere? he asks her. It looks like Theresa knows that she has no other choice before the screen fades quickly to black. See it for yourself in the video below.