Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 24: Sneaky Moves & Big Worries

It looks like Paulina (Jackée Harry) has a point to make with Abe (James Reynolds). Does this have anything to do with his upcoming project with Kate, the continuation of his favorite soap, Body & Soul? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez, l.) has no idea (or does she?) how great her timing is since she interrupted Killer Connie (Julie Dove) from finishing the job with Rafe (Galen Gering). Will Connie figure out a way to explain being in the commissioner's hospital room? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Gabi is going to want answers from Connie about why she's in her brother's hospital room. Connie has proven she can think fast on her feet but will she be able to say the right thing to get Gabi off her case? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like Gabi found a way to get alone time with her brother. Will she be able to find the right words to get him out of his coma so he comes back to her? She really needs her big brother to be on the mend. She's lost too much time with him during her prison stint. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Marlena (Deidre Hall) spends time trying to help "Everett" (Blake Berris) with his DID. Will she figure out that he's not who he really says he is? Bobby better watch himself because people are starting to figure it out. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It's hard to tell if Bobby is pretending that he is the one trying to come out right now or if Everett really is the one struggling to come out. Whatever is happening here, which personality will win out? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is Paulina's doctor and is spending some time with her patient. Was this a regular appointment or is something going wrong with Paulina? And does Abe know she's at the hospital? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Stephanie (Abigail Klein, l.) and Jada (Elia Cantu) have been comparing notes and agree that "Everett" is acting strangely. Will they let their suspicions go or will they set a trap to prove he isn't who he says he is? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kate (Lauren Koslow) comes over to share news about her trip to Los Angeles with Abe. She was trying to secure the rights to Body & Soul. Teasers say she has good and bad news. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com