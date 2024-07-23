Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 24: Sneaky Moves & Big Worries

On the Wednesday, July 24 episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers tease that Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) catches Connie (Julie Dove) with Rafe (Galen Gering). Jada (Elia Cantu) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) become suspicious of Everett (Blake Berris). Everett/Bobby does himself no favors with Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). Lastly, Kate (Lauren Koslow) gives Abe (James Reynolds) good and bad news about Body & Soul. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action, and click here to see the show’s weekly promo.
1 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
It looks like Paulina (Jackée Harry) has a point to make with Abe (James Reynolds). Does this have anything to do with his upcoming project with Kate, the continuation of his favorite soap, Body & Soul?
2 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Gabi (Cherie Jimenez, l.) has no idea (or does she?) how great her timing is since she interrupted Killer Connie (Julie Dove) from finishing the job with Rafe (Galen Gering). Will Connie figure out a way to explain being in the commissioner's hospital room?
3 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Gabi is going to want answers from Connie about why she's in her brother's hospital room. Connie has proven she can think fast on her feet but will she be able to say the right thing to get Gabi off her case?
4 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
It looks like Gabi found a way to get alone time with her brother. Will she be able to find the right words to get him out of his coma so he comes back to her? She really needs her big brother to be on the mend. She's lost too much time with him during her prison stint.
5 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Marlena (Deidre Hall) spends time trying to help "Everett" (Blake Berris) with his DID. Will she figure out that he's not who he really says he is? Bobby better watch himself because people are starting to figure it out.
6 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
It's hard to tell if Bobby is pretending that he is the one trying to come out right now or if Everett really is the one struggling to come out. Whatever is happening here, which personality will win out?
7 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is Paulina's doctor and is spending some time with her patient. Was this a regular appointment or is something going wrong with Paulina? And does Abe know she's at the hospital?
8 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Stephanie (Abigail Klein, l.) and Jada (Elia Cantu) have been comparing notes and agree that "Everett" is acting strangely. Will they let their suspicions go or will they set a trap to prove he isn't who he says he is?
9 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kate (Lauren Koslow) comes over to share news about her trip to Los Angeles with Abe. She was trying to secure the rights to Body & Soul. Teasers say she has good and bad news.
10 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kate must have shared that good news. It's nice to see these two happy and celebrating their good fortune. Does this mean they're about to get started working together again?
It looks like Paulina (Jackée Harry) has a point to make with Abe (James Reynolds). Does this have anything to do with his upcoming project with Kate, the continuation of his favorite soap, Body & Soul?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Gabi (Cherie Jimenez, l.) has no idea (or does she?) how great her timing is since she interrupted Killer Connie (Julie Dove) from finishing the job with Rafe (Galen Gering). Will Connie figure out a way to explain being in the commissioner's hospital room?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Gabi is going to want answers from Connie about why she's in her brother's hospital room. Connie has proven she can think fast on her feet but will she be able to say the right thing to get Gabi off her case?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
It looks like Gabi found a way to get alone time with her brother. Will she be able to find the right words to get him out of his coma so he comes back to her? She really needs her big brother to be on the mend. She's lost too much time with him during her prison stint.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Marlena (Deidre Hall) spends time trying to help "Everett" (Blake Berris) with his DID. Will she figure out that he's not who he really says he is? Bobby better watch himself because people are starting to figure it out.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
It's hard to tell if Bobby is pretending that he is the one trying to come out right now or if Everett really is the one struggling to come out. Whatever is happening here, which personality will win out?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is Paulina's doctor and is spending some time with her patient. Was this a regular appointment or is something going wrong with Paulina? And does Abe know she's at the hospital?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Stephanie (Abigail Klein, l.) and Jada (Elia Cantu) have been comparing notes and agree that "Everett" is acting strangely. Will they let their suspicions go or will they set a trap to prove he isn't who he says he is?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kate (Lauren Koslow) comes over to share news about her trip to Los Angeles with Abe. She was trying to secure the rights to Body & Soul. Teasers say she has good and bad news.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kate must have shared that good news. It's nice to see these two happy and celebrating their good fortune. Does this mean they're about to get started working together again?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com