Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 2: Opportunity and Confrontation

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) looks deeply into Bobby/Everett's (Blake Berris) eyes. He seems almost amused but that sure looks like Bobby. There is a coldness there that seems to not care what Stephanie thinks. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Marlena (Deidre Hall) is there too and together it looks like she and Stephanie are trying to reach Everett but it doesn't look like Bobby will let them women get their way. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Marlena was Everett's doctor and she wants to help him and Bobby but it looks like Bobby is not wanting to change anything. Will he relent and let Marlena help him? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Two personalities have been at odds in one body, but Bobby seems to be winning out. What will happen next with him? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Paulina (Jackée Harry) is still hurting over Chanel losing her baby. Luckily, her husband Abe (James Reynolds) is there to comfort her. Will his wise words help her deal with her pain? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kate (Lauren Koslow) drops by and she wants to talk with Abe about a business proposal she has for him. Abe has been at a loss since getting his memory back and no longer being mayor. Could this be just what he needs right now? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com