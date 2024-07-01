Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 2: Opportunity and Confrontation

On Days of our Lives Tuesday, July 2, spoilers tease that Johnny (Carson Boatman) comforts Chanel (Raven Bowens) after their loss. Paulina (Jackée Harry) seeks answers from Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) about Chanel. Kate (Lauren Koslow) pitches a business idea to Abe (James Reynolds). Jada (Elia Cantu) informs Steve (Stephen Nichols) of the consequences of aiding in Clyde’s (James Read) escape. Marlena (Deidre Hall) enlists Stephanie (Abigail Klein) to help with Everett (Blake Berris). Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action and watch the promo for the week here.
1 of 7
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Stephanie (Abigail Klein) looks deeply into Bobby/Everett's (Blake Berris) eyes. He seems almost amused but that sure looks like Bobby. There is a coldness there that seems to not care what Stephanie thinks.
2 of 7
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Marlena (Deidre Hall) is there too and together it looks like she and Stephanie are trying to reach Everett but it doesn't look like Bobby will let them women get their way.
3 of 7
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Marlena was Everett's doctor and she wants to help him and Bobby but it looks like Bobby is not wanting to change anything. Will he relent and let Marlena help him?
4 of 7
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Two personalities have been at odds in one body, but Bobby seems to be winning out. What will happen next with him?
5 of 7
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Paulina (Jackée Harry) is still hurting over Chanel losing her baby. Luckily, her husband Abe (James Reynolds) is there to comfort her. Will his wise words help her deal with her pain?
6 of 7
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kate (Lauren Koslow) drops by and she wants to talk with Abe about a business proposal she has for him. Abe has been at a loss since getting his memory back and no longer being mayor. Could this be just what he needs right now?
7 of 7
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kate is busy — she also talks things over with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) at the Brady Pub. Will Kayla be the sounding board she needs? Or will she be there for Kayla? "Dying" together and coming back to life is a bond not most friendships have.
Stephanie (Abigail Klein) looks deeply into Bobby/Everett's (Blake Berris) eyes. He seems almost amused but that sure looks like Bobby. There is a coldness there that seems to not care what Stephanie thinks.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Marlena (Deidre Hall) is there too and together it looks like she and Stephanie are trying to reach Everett but it doesn't look like Bobby will let them women get their way.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Marlena was Everett's doctor and she wants to help him and Bobby but it looks like Bobby is not wanting to change anything. Will he relent and let Marlena help him?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Two personalities have been at odds in one body, but Bobby seems to be winning out. What will happen next with him?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Paulina (Jackée Harry) is still hurting over Chanel losing her baby. Luckily, her husband Abe (James Reynolds) is there to comfort her. Will his wise words help her deal with her pain?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kate (Lauren Koslow) drops by and she wants to talk with Abe about a business proposal she has for him. Abe has been at a loss since getting his memory back and no longer being mayor. Could this be just what he needs right now?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kate is busy — she also talks things over with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) at the Brady Pub. Will Kayla be the sounding board she needs? Or will she be there for Kayla? "Dying" together and coming back to life is a bond not most friendships have.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com