Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: Reunion, Separation & Murder?

Freedom Won

In the promo video for the week of July 1 on Days of our Lives, spoilers reveal that Gabi’s free (check out this interview with her new portrayer, Cherie Jimenez here), and her return to the DiMera mansion with Stefan looks to interrupt a rather tense moment between Melinda, Nicole and EJ. So much so, that EJ looks almost gleeful to see her. He says, “You’re free, how wonderful,” and heads toward her only for Gabi to put her hand up to stop him. “I’m not feeling it, EJ,” she says bluntly.

Later, Gabi unwraps her silk robe and tells her husband, “I want to feel nothing against my body… nothing but you.” She will get her wish when she takes a shower and Stefan joins her. Steam rises from more than just the hot water as the couple gives in to their passion, wrapping their arms around each other.

Freedom Lost

Tate looks like he has the world’s problems on his shoulders as his mother and father discuss what to do about their lying son, who has been seeing Holly, the young girl he’s forbidden from seeing, on the sly and got caught. Holding a pamphlet, Theresa asks her ex-husband, “You want to send Tate there for the summer?” A visual of Holly and Tate sneaking in a kiss is seen as Brady is heard saying, “Out of Holly’s orbit.”

“Seriously?” asks an indignant and desperate Tate when told of their plan. “You’re going whether you like it or not,” insists Brady. Next, Tate is on the phone to Holly asking, “How would you feel about running away together?” She’s outside of the pub taking the call and surprise is evident on her face.

Trapped Deep Inside — An Answer To A Mystery

The action quickly turns to Bobby… or is that Everett? No, it’s Bobby. “No one will ever see Everett again,” he promises Marlena and an upset Stephanie. “Let him out, you bastard,” yells Stephanie as she grabs his arm when he tries to turn away from her. Next, Bobby encounters Jada when she visits him at what could be a psychiatric hospital (he’s sitting up in bed). “I can help you solve a crime,” he tells her. “It’s nothing too serious. Just murder.” Why did a view of the apartment that was shared by Wendy, Tripp and Li (where Li Shin was murdered) flash by? Did Bobby see something the night Li died? Was he involved? See it for yourself in the video below and let us know what you think it means.