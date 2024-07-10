Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 11: The Final Bill Hayes Episode

On the Thursday, July 11 episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers tease that Leo (Greg Rikaart) has a revealing therapy session with Marlena (Deidre Hall). Chad (Billy Flynn) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) make a shocking discovery. Doug (Bill Hayes, in his last episode) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) share a loving moment. Everett/Bobby (Blake Berris) is caught off guard by an unexpected visitor. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action and watch the promo for the week here.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Jack (Matthew Ashford, l.) and Chad (Billy Flynn) are working together to get to the bottom of this mystery involving Clyde's information. Is he toying with their emotions? Or are they going to find a clue to break this case wide open?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Uh oh, are Jack and Chad no longer on the same page regarding this investigation? It looks like it's led them to make a crucial decision about where to go next.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
They are really doing it — they are digging up Abigail's grave. What will they find when they do? Are they emotionally ready for this?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) have found them at the cemetery. Is that an empty coffin? What is going on here? Will Rafe and Jada work on this case now too or will they be angry at this desperate move Jack and Chad made?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Is the before or after their escapade? Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is there. Chad already confided in Kayla about the video and what Clyde said. Will she have wise words for her brother-in-law? She knows how much Jack is hurting over Abigail's loss.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) are in the thick of things as well with this Abigail case. Julie has been helping Chad since the beginning.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Perhaps Doug will have a different take about it all that he can share with Julie and Kayla. Everyone is worried about Abby's loved ones and how they will handle all of this.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kayla is there for Julie as well as vice versa. Will these two capable and strong ladies figure out how to help their respective families during this trying time?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Despite all the drama swirling around them, Doug and Julie take some time to share loving moment — just the two of them.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com