Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 11: The Final Bill Hayes Episode

Jack (Matthew Ashford, l.) and Chad (Billy Flynn) are working together to get to the bottom of this mystery involving Clyde's information. Is he toying with their emotions? Or are they going to find a clue to break this case wide open? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Uh oh, are Jack and Chad no longer on the same page regarding this investigation? It looks like it's led them to make a crucial decision about where to go next. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

They are really doing it — they are digging up Abigail's grave. What will they find when they do? Are they emotionally ready for this? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) have found them at the cemetery. Is that an empty coffin? What is going on here? Will Rafe and Jada work on this case now too or will they be angry at this desperate move Jack and Chad made? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Is the before or after their escapade? Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is there. Chad already confided in Kayla about the video and what Clyde said. Will she have wise words for her brother-in-law? She knows how much Jack is hurting over Abigail's loss. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) are in the thick of things as well with this Abigail case. Julie has been helping Chad since the beginning. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Perhaps Doug will have a different take about it all that he can share with Julie and Kayla. Everyone is worried about Abby's loved ones and how they will handle all of this. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kayla is there for Julie as well as vice versa. Will these two capable and strong ladies figure out how to help their respective families during this trying time? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com