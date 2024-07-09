Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 10: Legalities and Eyefuls

Theresa (Emily O'Brien) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) get cozy on the couch. Nothing says romance more than signing a prenup before your wedding, right? Hmm. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Justin (Wally Kurth, l.) has the prenup papers that Theresa just had to sign before the end of the day. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers, l.) is also there to witness the signing of the papers. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Maggie has a suggestion for Theresa and Alex that she feels will bring the family together. Will it be about a double wedding? If so, she may need to work even harder on getting her own daughter to agree to it. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Theresa looks the papers over as Alex watches her reaction. Will she regret agreeing to do sign the papers that could limit her access to his wealth (that came courtesy of her anyway)? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Theresa is catching up on some light reading... or is she taking a moment to rethink her strategy after having to deal with the prenup with Alex? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Leo (Greg Rikaart) meets a handsome stranger in Horton Town Square. Kerry (Derek Yates) seems to be new to town. Every sexy man first needs to meet Leo before the rest of Salem or so it seems. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Well that didn't take long. Lucky Leo gets to see Kerry without his shirt on. Now how in the world will this come to pass? Could this be the beginning of something wonderful for a newly enlightened Leo? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com