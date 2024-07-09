Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 10: Legalities and Eyefuls

On Days of our Lives Wednesday, July 10, spoilers tease that Jack (Matthew Ashford) is stunned by Chad’s (Billy Flynn) request regarding Abigail’s grave. Justin (Wally Kurth) confides in Xander (Paul Telfer) about his pain over losing Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) as a son. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) proposes a way for Alex and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) to bring the family together. And Leo (Greg Rikaart) has a sexy encounter with a new face in town. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action and watch the promo for the week here.
1 of 8
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Theresa (Emily O'Brien) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) get cozy on the couch. Nothing says romance more than signing a prenup before your wedding, right? Hmm.
2 of 8
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Justin (Wally Kurth, l.) has the prenup papers that Theresa just had to sign before the end of the day. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers, l.) is also there to witness the signing of the papers.
3 of 8
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Maggie has a suggestion for Theresa and Alex that she feels will bring the family together. Will it be about a double wedding? If so, she may need to work even harder on getting her own daughter to agree to it.
4 of 8
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Theresa looks the papers over as Alex watches her reaction. Will she regret agreeing to do sign the papers that could limit her access to his wealth (that came courtesy of her anyway)?
5 of 8
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Theresa is catching up on some light reading... or is she taking a moment to rethink her strategy after having to deal with the prenup with Alex?
6 of 8
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Leo (Greg Rikaart) meets a handsome stranger in Horton Town Square. Kerry (Derek Yates) seems to be new to town. Every sexy man first needs to meet Leo before the rest of Salem or so it seems.
7 of 8
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Well that didn't take long. Lucky Leo gets to see Kerry without his shirt on. Now how in the world will this come to pass? Could this be the beginning of something wonderful for a newly enlightened Leo?
8 of 8
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
There is no end to Leo's good luck today. He also gets to see his former crush Xander (Paul Telfer) shirtless. There must also be an unwritten rule in town that if you're going to be shirtless, you must stop by and ask Leo for a cool glass of water to refresh yourself. Lucky Leo indeed.
Theresa (Emily O'Brien) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) get cozy on the couch. Nothing says romance more than signing a prenup before your wedding, right? Hmm.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Justin (Wally Kurth, l.) has the prenup papers that Theresa just had to sign before the end of the day. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers, l.) is also there to witness the signing of the papers.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Maggie has a suggestion for Theresa and Alex that she feels will bring the family together. Will it be about a double wedding? If so, she may need to work even harder on getting her own daughter to agree to it.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Theresa looks the papers over as Alex watches her reaction. Will she regret agreeing to do sign the papers that could limit her access to his wealth (that came courtesy of her anyway)?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Theresa is catching up on some light reading... or is she taking a moment to rethink her strategy after having to deal with the prenup with Alex?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Leo (Greg Rikaart) meets a handsome stranger in Horton Town Square. Kerry (Derek Yates) seems to be new to town. Every sexy man first needs to meet Leo before the rest of Salem or so it seems.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Well that didn't take long. Lucky Leo gets to see Kerry without his shirt on. Now how in the world will this come to pass? Could this be the beginning of something wonderful for a newly enlightened Leo?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
There is no end to Leo's good luck today. He also gets to see his former crush Xander (Paul Telfer) shirtless. There must also be an unwritten rule in town that if you're going to be shirtless, you must stop by and ask Leo for a cool glass of water to refresh yourself. Lucky Leo indeed.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com