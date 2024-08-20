Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For August 21: Offers and A Clue

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) rehash old not-so-good times and the energy between them is combustible. The threesome they had with Chanel's ex-girlfriend Allie (now her sister-in-law) may be water under the bridge for Alex but not so much for Chanel — or at least not when he and Allie had their own private session. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Johnny (Carson Boatman, l.) doesn't look happy to see his wife arguing with Alex, but he and Abe (James Reynolds) are on a casting mission. They see the sparks (angry ones at that!) between Chanel and Alex and think they may have hit pay dirt. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Will Johnny have any luck talking his wife into taking a role on Body and Soul? Chanel literally has a full plate owning and running Sweet Bits bakery. Will she chuck it all for a chance at fortune and fame? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Abe has to work his own producer magic to get Alex on board. Will he be able to talk him into joining their little soap opera that could? Or will Alex think working with an angry Chanel is a no-go? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Alex looks confused by something he sees on his phone. Is he streaming old episodes of the soap to see if he wants to be a part of it? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Looks like Abe has a bright idea to share with his director. Will Johnny be on board for this next suggestion or could their partnership hit the skids before things have even had the chance to get going? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Jada (Elia Cantu, l.) looks like she's making progress on Sarah's hit-and-run case, with Paulina (Jackée Harry) looking over her shoulder. Will they figure out what happened that fateful night? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey, r.) can't help but smile with her daughter being nearby. Xander (Paul Telfer) tends to little Victoria as Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) looks on. Victoria may be just the medicine Sarah needed. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Mother and daughter take some time to have a heart-to-heart talk. Maggie has been where Sarah is and knows that she can fight her way back. Or at least she hopes so. Sarah should draw on her mother's strength during a time like this. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Xander draws on his mother Fiona's (Serena Scott Thompson) strength. If he only knew this awful accident was caused by her driving while drunk. But Fiona has worked hard to cover her tracks. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

You can bet Victoria is getting an earful from Grandma Fiona, who is probably confessing her every misdeed she has recently committed, including mowing down the baby's mother while drunk. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com