Steve “Patch” Johnson, DAYS (1985-90, 2006-09, 2015-18, 2019-present) Nichols has long been one of daytime’s most popular assets as the one-eyed rogue/romantic who captured Kayla’s heart (and fans’, as well). The role was meant to be short-term, and likely would have been had Nichols not brought charisma, heat and humanity to his portrayal. Photo credit: JPI

Stefan Cassadine, GH (1996-2002, 2003) Nichols showed viewers a very different side of his talents when he created the role of Stefan and ushered in the rebirth of the Cassadines. He was excellent as the erudite, complex and sometimes ruthless character. Stefan was a dichotomy of darkness and light, loving toward Nikolas and Laura, cold-hearted when it came to Luke. Photo credit: ABC

Tucker McCall, Y&R (2010-13) Nichols had a good run on Y&R as a high-powered businessman with a vendetta against the mother who gave him up at birth (Jeanne Cooper’s Katherine) and discovered his own adult son (Bryton James’s Devon). Ultimately, though, his Tucker was a victim of a cast-cutting effort. Photo credit: JPI

Skyler Gates, SANTA BARBARA (1992) SB made headlines when it snapped up Nichols but the show, which was on the verge of cancellation, couldn’t capitalize on the hype, casting Nichols way against type as a therapist specializing in Eastern philosophy. Skyler, we hardly knew ye. Photo credit: Eddie Garcia

Kate Roberts, DAYS (1996-present) The third soap was a charm for Koslow, whose resilient Kate — a former call girl-turned-savvy businesswoman/meddling mother/bona fide man-eater — continues to flourish and captivate Salem devotees. Photo credit: JPI

Lindsey Wells, Y&R (1984-1986) Koslow made a big entrance onto the soap scene in the high-impact role of Jack’s sultry, blackmailing ex-lover, Lindsey, who had photo evidence of his passionate encounter with stepmom Jill and made him pay for her silence — but her story dried up once the truth about the tryst came out.