Christel Khalil 20th Anniversary Celebration

Christel Khalil (Lily) made her Y&R debut on August 15, 2002, and the show threw her an on set party to mark the occasion.


Bryton James (Devon) and Khalil held up a photo of themselves from their early years on the show.

The actress was was fêted by on-screen love interest Jason Thompson (Billy).

Beth Maitland (Traci) and Khalil were all smiles.

Peter Bergman (Jack) made the scene.

Sean Dominic (Nate) was on hand.

Kate Linder (Esther) and the guest of honor embraced backstage.

The actress’s son, Michael Kaden, and her fiancé, Sam Restagno, celebrated the big day.

Khalil showed off one of the cupcakes bearing her likeness.

