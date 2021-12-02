Rena Sofer was born on December 2 in Arcadia, CA. Photo credit: JPI

In 1995, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Lois on GENERAL HOSPITAL. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

She began her daytime career as ANOTHER WORLD’s Joyce in 1987 before joining the cast of LOVING in 1988 as Rocky. Photo credit: JPI

Sofer is engaged to ex-husband Sanford Bookstaver; they share a daughter, Avalon. Photo credit: Instagram