Birthday Spotlight: Melissa Reeves

Birthday Spotlight: Melissa Reeves
Melissa Reeves was born on March 14 in Eatontown, NJ.

The actress landed her first soap role playing Jade Perkins on SANTA BARBARA from 1984-85.
Reeves married husband Scott (ex-Steve, GH et al) on March 23, 1990. They have two children, Emily, and Larry and three grandchildren, Wyatt, Woods an Law, with another on the way this fall.

The actress has been nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy; Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series (1992) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (2016).

The Reeveses have their own coffee business called Revival Roasting Company.

