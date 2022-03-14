Melissa Reeves was born on March 14 in Eatontown, NJ. Photo credit: JPI

The actress landed her first soap role playing Jade Perkins on SANTA BARBARA from 1984-85.

Reeves married husband Scott (ex-Steve, GH et al) on March 23, 1990. They have two children, Emily, and Larry and three grandchildren, Wyatt, Woods an Law, with another on the way this fall. Photo credit: Instagram

The actress has been nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy; Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series (1992) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (2016). Photo credit: NBC