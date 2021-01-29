Birthday Spotlight: Matthew Ashford (Jack, DAYS)

Matthew Ashford was born on January 29 in Davenport, IA.
Ashford graduated from the North Carolina School of Arts in Winston-Salem, where he earned his B.F.A in Theater.
The actor worked as a street performer doing mime, magic, juggling and improv.
Ashford began his soap career as Drew Ralston on ONE LIFE TO LIVE from 1982-83. He moved on to portray Cagney McCleary on SEARCH FOR TOMORROW from 1984-86. He then joined DAYS in 1987 and has played the role of Jack on and off since then. In between Salem stints, he landed on GH as Tom Hardy from 1995- 97, and returned to OLTL as Stephen Haver from 2003-04.
The actor was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2012 and 5 Soap Opera Digest Awards for his portrayal of Jack.