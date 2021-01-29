Birthday Spotlight: Matthew Ashford (Jack, DAYS)

4 of 5

Ashford began his soap career as Drew Ralston on ONE LIFE TO LIVE from 1982-83. He moved on to portray Cagney McCleary on SEARCH FOR TOMORROW from 1984-86. He then joined DAYS in 1987 and has played the role of Jack on and off since then. In between Salem stints, he landed on GH as Tom Hardy from 1995- 97, and returned to OLTL as Stephen Haver from 2003-04.

Photo credit: JPI