Lisa LoCicero was born on April 18 in Gross Pointe, MI. Photo credit: ABC

LoCicero made her soap debut on LOVING, playing Jocelyn in 1995 and transitioning her to THE CITY, where she remained until the show’s 1997 cancellation; and in 2004, she played Sonia on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC

Before joining GH as Olivia in 2009, she auditioned for the part of Lois in 2004, and tested opposite current GH spouse Wally Kurth (Ned). She also auditioned for the role of Kate, which went to Megan Ward. Photo credit: ABC

LoCicero married husband Michael in 2000. They have two children, Lukas, 20 and Verity, 6. Photo credit: ABC