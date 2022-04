Kirsten Storms was born on April 8 in Orlando, FL. Photo credit: ABC

She landed the leading role as Zenon Kar in Disney Channel’s ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY and also starred in its sequels, ZENON: THE ZEQUEL and ZENON: Z3. Photo credit: ABC

In 1999, Storms made her soap debut as Belle Black on DAYS. Photo credit: JPI

Storms and ex-husband Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) have one daughter, Harper, 7. Photo credit: Instagram