Denise Richards was born on February 17 in Downers Grove, IL. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

The actress and co-star Darin Brooks (Wyatt) appeared on BLUE MOUNTAIN STATE together. Photo credit: Spike TV

In 2011, she published a memoir titled The Real Girl Next Door. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

At 15, she appeared in her first music video, “The Captain of Her Heart”, by Double. Photo credit: David Pfiel