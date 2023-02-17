Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television IncView gallery 5
Denise Richards was born on February 17 in Downers Grove, IL.
The actress and co-star Darin Brooks (Wyatt) appeared on BLUE MOUNTAIN STATE together.
In 2011, she published a memoir titled The Real Girl Next Door.
At 15, she appeared in her first music video, “The Captain of Her Heart”, by Double.
Richards married Aaron Phypers in 2018 and is the mother of three daughters: Sami, 18, Lola, 17 and Eloise, 11.
