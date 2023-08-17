Bryton James was born on August 17 in Lakewood, CA. Photo credit: JPI

A child actor, James began his run as Richie on FAMILY MATTERS when he was 4 years old. Photo credit: ABC

The actor won a Daytime Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Supporting Actor. He previously won the Outstanding Younger Actor trophy in 2007. Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

James and his Y&R co-star, Christel Khalil (Lily), have been pals since childhood. He is the godfather to her son, Michael. Photo credit: JPI