Bryton James was born on August 17 in Lakewood, CA.
A child actor, James began his run as Richie on FAMILY MATTERS when he was 4 years old.
The actor won a Daytime Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Supporting Actor. He previously won the Outstanding Younger Actor trophy in 2007.
James and his Y&R co-star, Christel Khalil (Lily), have been pals since childhood. He is the godfather to her son, Michael.
The actor knew sign language before he joined Y&R, which came in handy for the storyline when Devon became deaf.