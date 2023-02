Brandon Beemer was born on February 27 in Eugene, OR. Photo credit: JPI

The actor graduated in 1998 from Willamette High School. Photo credit: JPI

His first job was as a driver for a local Coca-Cola plant. Photo credit: JPI

Beemer made his daytime soap debut as GH’s Seth in 2005. He’s has also appeared on B&B as Owen and THE BAY as Evan. Photo credit: JPI