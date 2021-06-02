Best of the Best: DAYS

BEST REDEMPTION: Ben Weston When Ben went on a killing spree in 2015, claiming Serena, Paige, Will and Wendy the midwife as his victims, it seemed Robert Scott Wilson’s DAYS were surely numbered. A rehab stint at Bayview Sanitarium and the miraculous resurrection of Will were the first steps in finding a way to reintroduce the serial killer, but it was Ben’s surprise, explosive romance with Ciara in 2018 and Wilson’s undeniable chemistry with Victoria Konefal that secured his future on the canvas. Throw in a false prison stint, the stalwart support Ben receives from Marlena, and his eponymous ornament for the Horton tree, and Ben has successfully made the transition from zero to hero. None of it would be possible, of course, without Wilson’s inherent likability as Ben and his willingness to play the rough edges while his alter ego tries to walk the straight and narrow. Photo credit: JPI

BEST REPLACEMENT: Peter Reckell After über-popular Peter Reckell left DAYS in 1992, the show took a big risk recasting him with Robert Kelker-Kelly, but it was a surprise success. Looks-wise, it was a slam dunk; and because Bo’s perennial true love, Hope, was off the canvas, the actor had an easier time making the role his own, forging popular pairings with Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly) and Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie). But nothing could compare to the original, which is why when Reckell came roaring back to Salem in 1995 and replaced his replacement, the headline-grabbing moment paid off in spades, both in the ratings and in terms of fan satisfaction, especially since the show reteamed him with Kristian Alfonso as Hope and they more than recaptured the magic of their first go-round. Photo credit: JPI

BEST SHRINK: Marlena In 1976, Marlena Evans was introduced as one of Mickey’s psychiatrists at the sanitarium, and she has been helping keep the citizens of Salem sane ever since. Marlena strikes the perfect tone as everyone’s go-to confidante; accepting and sympathetic, her expert counsel has been a boon to everyone in her orbit. Her hypnosis skills are top-notch and have advanced a slew of stories, getting Ben out of various pickles and helping Ciara and Allie revisit rough times in the past. As her sole portrayer, Deidre Hall knows her alter ego well, playing her tender or tough as the situation warrants. Despite Marlena’s own drama and trauma, she is the stabilizing force in a town very much in need of her super skills. Photo credit: JPI

BEST RETURNS: Sami When Alison Sweeney opted to leave DAYS in 2014 after a 21-year stint, the show went into a bit of a freefall as the writers struggled to adjust to telling stories without Salem’s No. 1 troublemaker. But Sweeney has happily returned for big-ticket events — Will’s funeral, John and Marlena’s wedding and Caroline’s death, to name a few — and the show has wisely thrust her into the thick of things each time. Sami may have matured over the years, but she hasn’t changed; scheming and stirring the pot are her baseline, which makes her a versatile piece of the puzzle, and puts few limitations on what Sami can do plot-wise. Sweeney’s on-screen dynamic with Deidre Hall’s Marlena and Bryan R. Dattilo’s Lucas is as fresh as ever, and having Sami connect with Lindsay Arnold’s Allie went a long way to establish the newcomer. They say you can’t go home again, but both Sweeney and her popular alter ego have proven otherwise. Photo credit: JPI

BEST SUPERCOUPLE REBOOT: Steve and Kayla Sixteen years after Steve and Kayla’s story ended with his presumed death, DAYS brought the character back and the “Stayla” dynamic was born again. Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans quickly proved that the time apart didn’t dim any of the captivating charm between their alter egos, and their chemistry was as crackling as ever. They’ve battled many an obstacle since — brain-washing, amnesia, Ava, a surprise son and more — but each time, the Johnsons have emerged stronger and more connected. The soap still scripts romantic moments between them, from vow renewals to yellow roses and “Lady in Red” callbacks, and the actors bring a sweet appeal to their more intimate scenes. All these years later, keeping up with the Johnsons remains one of viewers’ favorite pasttimes. Photo credit: JPI