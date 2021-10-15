Obba Babatundé (ex-Julius, B&B) shared a pic from the set of DEAR WHITE PEOPLE. Photo credit: Instagram

Julian McMahon (ex-Ian, ANOTHER WORLD) tried to incorporate his honey bear bottle onto the set of FBI: MOST WANTED. Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex- Sami, DAYS) posed with LET’S MAKE A DEAL star Wayne Brady (ex-Reese, B&B) on the set of the game show as part of a Stand Up To Cancer special episode. Photo credit: Instagram

Terri Conn (ex- Katie, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) snapped a selfie at QVC. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s (from l.) Carson Boatman (Johnny), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Lindsay Arnold (Allie) and Lucas Adams (Tripp) posed in the Horton Town Square set. Photo credit: Twitter

“Ambulance chasing law- yer!” joked Kin Shriner (Scott), outside of GH. Photo credit: Twitter

“Ladies man,” quipped GH’s Nicholas Chavez (Spencer), with Avery Pohl (Esme, l.) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn). Photo credit: Instagram