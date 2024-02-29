Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Eva LaRue, Deidre-Hall-Drake-Hogestyn-Susan-Seaforth-Hayes-Bill-Hayes

CHECK IT OUT

Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

By

Eva LaRue, Deidre-Hall-Drake-Hogestyn-Susan-Seaforth-Hayes-Bill-Hayes

Credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci;INSTAGRAM/deidrehall_official

View gallery 10
Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set
1 of 10
Close gallery
"John & Marlena, Doug & Julie: bookends of Days, holding a thousand other stories up across the shelves of Salem memories," read the caption of this photo of (from l.) DAYS's Drake Hogestyn (John), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), the late Bill Hayes (Doug) and Deidre Hall (Marlena).

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/deidrehall_official

Praised Hall, pictured with Abigail Klein (Stephanie) and Blake Berris (Everett), "Blake is always thought filled and fun. Makes me wish sometimes that the audience could see the rehearsal as well as the finished product!! #days"

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/deidrehall_official

Eva LaRue was all smiles in this shot, captured on her first day of work as GH's Natalia.

Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

DAYS's Jackée Harry (Paulina) and James Reynolds (Abe) dropped in on KTLA5's morning news program.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/dayspeacock

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) posed with Steve Richard Harris (ex-Zak, ANOTHER WORLD), who now runs a self-tape studio.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BELL

Mused Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS), pictured in her dressing room, "No matter how you feel... get up, dress up, show up."

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BOWENS

"Ready for my close up!!!!!" proclaimed Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B). "And big shout out to @jeresa_featherstone for keeping Carter’s fits 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lawrence Saint-Victor

"Dressing room shenanigans," is how Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) captioned this snap.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/thedanfeuerriegel

ONE LIFE TO LIVE alum Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston), with co-star Jon Stoddard, beamed, "Annddd that’s a wrap on our Christmas Ballet Movie! So many familiar faces on this one too, and always a blast to be in Buffalo 🥰."

Photo credit: Instagram/underwood

DAYS's Carson Boatman (Johnny) checked in from his dressing room.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Carson Boatman

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments