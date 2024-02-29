Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

"John & Marlena, Doug & Julie: bookends of Days, holding a thousand other stories up across the shelves of Salem memories," read the caption of this photo of (from l.) DAYS's Drake Hogestyn (John), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), the late Bill Hayes (Doug) and Deidre Hall (Marlena).
Praised Hall, pictured with Abigail Klein (Stephanie) and Blake Berris (Everett), "Blake is always thought filled and fun. Makes me wish sometimes that the audience could see the rehearsal as well as the finished product!! #days"
Eva LaRue was all smiles in this shot, captured on her first day of work as GH's Natalia.
DAYS's Jackée Harry (Paulina) and James Reynolds (Abe) dropped in on KTLA5's morning news program.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) posed with Steve Richard Harris (ex-Zak, ANOTHER WORLD), who now runs a self-tape studio.
Mused Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS), pictured in her dressing room, "No matter how you feel... get up, dress up, show up."
"Ready for my close up!!!!!" proclaimed Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B). "And big shout out to @jeresa_featherstone for keeping Carter’s fits 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
"Dressing room shenanigans," is how Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) captioned this snap.
ONE LIFE TO LIVE alum Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston), with co-star Jon Stoddard, beamed, "Annddd that’s a wrap on our Christmas Ballet Movie! So many familiar faces on this one too, and always a blast to be in Buffalo 🥰."
DAYS's Carson Boatman (Johnny) checked in from his dressing room.
