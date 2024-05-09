Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week of May 9

At Daytime Unites For ALS, stars came out from all the shows. From left to right: Bold and Beautiful'sDon Diamont, General Hospital's Maurice Benard, sometimes Days of our Lives and sometimes Young and Restless or B&B's Patrika Darbo, and Y&R's Peter Bergman. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/PATRIKA DARBO

There was a group shot taken with all of the stars who came to the event to support research in finding a cure for ALS. The event was organized by GH's Nancy Lee Grahn, who thanked everyone for answering her call to come do what they could to raise money. The night was a huge success -- raising over $71,000. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/NANCY LEE GRAHN

Smile For A While: Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) and co-star Bryton James (Devon) share a playful moment with Y&R alum, Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm). “I mean, hanging with these two friends and huge talents can only be fun!” she comments. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/LAURALEE BELL

Donnell Turner (Curtis, GH) met the Jeopardy! host and wrote this about the experience: "Hanging out with the GOAT, Ken Jennings, after work yesterday as a guest, not a contestant (Yet!). Thank you sir, your kind spirit and charm made this unforgettable for me. A salute to the whole crew, from security to producers, you all were beyond exceptional. This was BIG for me! If you know me, you know this is my program and an unequivocal pinch me moment. Stay tuned for more y’all. 👌🏾" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/DONNELL TURNER

Diamont (Bill) was joined by B&B co-star Annika Noelle (Hope) at the Daytime Unites for ALS event. The two were all smiles as they graciously met fans who were more than willing to come out for a worthy cause. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/NANCY LEE GRAHN

It was a Johnson family reunion for these DAYS players. "What a week! A special lunch with our (forever) son Joey [James Lastovic]," wrote Mary Beth Evans (Kayla). Stephen Nichols added on his own social, "Loved catching up with our baby boy, Joe Johnson." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/MARY BETH EVANS

Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH) shared this adorable photo of herself and wroe, "Dressing room selfie. 🙆🏼‍♀️ [GH]**edited** Thanks for the love regarding my hair color. My girl [Chelsey Lent] is very talented and brought my hair back to life. ❤️ Just wanted to give her credit for all the work she did to get me back to blonde)." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KIRSTEN STORMS

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) shared in her Instagram story a picture/video tribute to good friend and former longtime co-star Susan Flannery (ex-Stephanie, B&B), with the last image being a recent photo of the two. It sure warmed our hearts to see this reunion. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KATHERINE KELLY LANG

Over at DAYS, Kristian Alfonso (Hope) joked that she and co-star Lauren Koslow (Kate) should make it "National Hug Day" with a cute little video of the two sharing a hug -- another fun reunion. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KRISTIAN ALFONSO

Former One Life to Live co-stars Trevor St. John (now Tucker on Y&R) and Michael Easton (now Finn on GH) posed for a picture. Easton wrote on social media, "In a room full of very big daytime stars [Trevor] and I were the only ones asked to wear our nametags around out necks. Very honored to have been invited to such a worthy cause." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/NANCY LEE GRAHN

Grahn shared this picture of GH co-stars Lydia Look (Selina) and Parry Shen (Brad) to thank them for coming out for the big event. Fans adore these two as aunt and nephew and would like to see more of the two talented actors. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/NANCY LEE GRAHN