Daytime Unites Raises Thousands For ALS Research

It was a star-studded event on Saturday in Glendale, California, where soap stars from General Hospital, Days of our Lives, Bold and Beautiful as well as Young and Restless came together to meet fans and raise money for ALS. The event was organized by GH’s Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), and she shared news about the evening’s success.

“Thanks to my beautiful friends who showed up, along with some extraordinarily kind Daytime fans, we raised over 71k for ALS,” wrote the Daytime Emmy-winning star on her X (formerly Twitter) account. “Truly grateful for the privilege to help move the needle a little closer to finding a cure.”

Y&R star Peter Bergman, who plays Jack, let it be known that this event wasn’t just the fans who enjoy seeing all these actors together. He was just as thrilled to attend, telling Digest, “I said yes to anything Nancy says. I say yes to anything Nancy has. It’s lovely. This is the coolest thing. Everyone’s nerves are usually up for the Emmys when we normally see each other. On a day like today, you could get to really hang with people from other shows [without the stress]. That was fun.”

“When there are certain illnesses that whatever celebrity I have I can offer and help bring some money in to find a cure, then I’m all about that,” shared Patrika Darbo (Nancy, DAYS; Shirley, B&B/Y&R). “I think that we all need to band together for that. I mean, we’ve gone to the moon and now we want to go to Mars, but we can’t cure the common cold for God’s sakes, let alone all these diseases that are debilitating and taking our loved ones away from us.”

Grahn spoke with Digest before the event to explain that it wasn’t her current story with Gregory, who is living with ALS, that motivated her to organize the extravaganza but rather meeting Michelle Strojny while doing Zoom events during Covid. “Collectively, we have this amazing community and we don’t collectively use it for a good cause, and I think it’s such an easy thing for us to do and we could potentially really make a difference,” she said. On Saturday, they certainly did. If you want to help, you can still donate by clicking here.