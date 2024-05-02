Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week of May 2

Victoria Grace (c.) posted this picture with her Days of our Lives cast-mates on her last day (for now) writing, "Heading to Hong Kong for a bit✈️." In the story, Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy bid their loved ones farewell. Photo credit: Victoria Grace//X (formerly Twitter)

Bold and Beautiful held a party on set to celebrate their many Daytime Emmy nominations. Here is left to right, Jennifer Gareis (Donna), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Casey Kasprzyk (supervising producer at B&B), Ashley Jones (Bridget) and Annika Noelle (Hope). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Ashley Jones

Former General Hospital star, Anthony Montgomery (ex-Andre Maddox), teased fans with this picture to let them know he has a big project coming up. But he can't talk about it yet! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Anthony Montgomery

Young and Restless stars Christian LeBlanc (Michael) and Tracey Bregman (Lauren) look gorgeous as always as Bregman shared this snap of the longtime onscreen married couple. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Tracey Bregman

Matt Cedeno (ex-Brandon, DAYS), Patrika Darbo (Nancy, DAYS; Shirley on both B&B and Y&R, c.) and Eva LaRue (Natalia, GH) attend the 2024 17th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic on April 29 in Toluca Lake, CA. Proceeds from the event enable children to attend kidney camp where they will learn how to advocate and care for their health needs while battling kidney disease. Photo credit: Anthony Turk

Here is a picture that was shared by the band of hanging out backstage with the Day Players. (l. to r.) Eric Martsolf (Brady), Wally Kurth (Justin), Carson Boatman (Johnny) and Brandon Barash (Stefan). The guys have been having a blast touring the country singing for their fans. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/The Day Players Band

The celebrations continued for the B&B folks. Here's it's Heather Tom (Katie, l.) joining in on the fun with McCook, Gareis, and Lang (r.). All three ladies played a large role in his onscreen character Eric's health issues that almost claimed the onscreen patriarch's life. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

It was old home week at DAYS when Kristian Alfonso (r.) brought her character Hope back to Salem. Stephen Nichols (Steve, r.) shared this adorable shot of them, along with Josh Taylor (Roman) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla). Alfonso is back to shoot scenes that will honor Bill Hayes, who played Hope's dad, Doug. Those scenes will air in December. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Stephen Nichols

Sisters onscreen and friends hanging out offscreen -- Kate Mansi (Kristina, l.) poses with Kristen Vaganos (Molly) while the two were out and about. Their surrogacy story, with Kristina carrying a baby for Molly and TJ, is certainly heating up and causing a lot of drama. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kate Mansi

Y&R alum Victoria Rowell (ex-Dru, r.) shared this snap on Instagram writing, "Had a blast filming w/[Beverly D'angelo, next to Rowell] [Maria Howell] [Castille Landon, l.] in hilarious movie Summer Camp coming your way 5/31 in theaters starring [Diane Keaton], [Kathy Bates] [and Alfre Woodard]." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Victoria Rowell

Original B&B cast members and current Daytime Emmy nominees McCook and Lang shared more pictures of the celebration. The show certainly had a lot to celebrate. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/John T McCook

Nichols certainly knows how to please his DAYS fans. The actor is always game to show great images from behind the scenes -- this time with co-star Galen Gering (Rafe). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Stephen Nichols

The official GH account shared this fun image from the set of Steve Burton (Jason) and Eden McCoy (Joss) working. Their characters have a very interesting dynamic, since he is her mom's best friend and has been for decades. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

The official GH account also shared this gorgeous shot of Jacqueline Grace Lopez behind the scenes. Her character, Blaze, has been enjoying a relationship with Kristina, despite her mother Natalia's wanting to keep her rock star daughter's lady love a secret from her fans. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital