Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week of May 16

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), whose husband and Days of Our Lives leading man, Bill Hayes (Doug), passed away on January 12 of this year, shared this incredible image on her Instagram, writing, "At work without my partner… no, never without my partner ♥️ #DougandJulie." Paul Telfer (Xander) and Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) both responded with heart emojis. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BILL&SUSAN HAYES

These on-screen General Hospital sisters were showing the love off-screen when they posed for this adorable image. Kate Mansi (Kristina, l.) got a hug from behind from Kelly Monaco (Sam). The pic was snapped while the two were filming Chase and Brook Lynn's wedding. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R, r.) shared this image on X (formerly Twitter) writing, "Rubbing elbows with the best! Wish we could work together. So talented, kind and fun. (And gorgeous when she's not sporting a beard 😂)💋💋💋 [Colleen Zenk, Jordan]." Photo credit: EILEEN DAVIDSON/X (formerly Twitter)

Davidson also shared this backstage snap of herself with co-star Christopher Cousins (Alan). "Having fun working with #christophercousins!" The two were on the Chancellor Park set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/EILEEN DAVIDSON

Carson Boatman (Johnny, pictured) has been touring the country with a few of his DAYS co-stars in their band, The Day Players, sharing stories and singing their hearts out. Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) grabbed this snap when his co-star was practicing and shared it in his Instagram story. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROBERT SCOTT WILSON

Boatman wasn't the only subject of Wilson's skills with a camera — he also snapped this handsome selfie in his dressing room. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROBERT SCOTT WILSON

Heather Tom was pulling double duty, not only acting as Katie on B&B but also directing at the same time. Here she shared an image working with Don Diamont, who plays Katie's ex, Bill. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/HEATHER TOM

Tom was also directing scenes between Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Sean Kanan (Deacon) on the Il Giardino set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/HEATHER TOM

Tom shared this behind-the-scenes shot of her sitting in the control booth at B&B. She told Digest in 2023 that her first day directing on the show "was really nerve- racking. I really wanted to do a good job. There was still a learning curve, but at the same time, I knew that Edward [Scott, supervising producer] wasn’t going to cut me any slack, which was good. It was pressure but as Billie Jean King said, ‘Pressure is a privilege.’ I didn’t know how I’d be received but everyone was so helpful and encouraging and supportive, from the actors to the crew." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/HEATHER TOM

The official Y&R Instagram shared this gorgeous family photo of Michael Mealor (Kyle), Redding Munsell (Harrison) and Allison Lanier (Summer) on the Abbott living room set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/YOUNGANDRESTLESS

Before the Brook Lynn/Chase wedding got underway on GH, these actors got together to pose. From left to right: Rebecca Herbst (Liz), Josh Swickard (Chase), Harrison, Jophielle Love (Violet), and Michael Easton (Finn). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/GENERAL HOSPITAL