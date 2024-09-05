Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In September 5

Bold and Beautiful actress Romy Park (Poppy) doesn't take a moment for granted on the half-hour soap. Here she is with co-stars Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, l.) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge). On her Instagram Story ,she wrote, "I feel gratitude every moment since being cast as Poppy, because the life of a (struggling) artist is definitely one of sacrifice and challenge. Thank you B&B ❤️." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Romy Park

"My Hairstylist is like a sister," wrote Maurice Benard (Sonny) of a picture snapped in the General Hospital parking lot, in which he tagged the artist in question, Anzhela Adzhiyan. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Maurice Benard

The makeup room at Days of our Lives is the place to make sure you look your best as you prepare for a welcome break. Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) was obviously looking forward to the upcoming time off that the weekend provides. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson

And just like that, Wilson was back at it on DAYS, looking handsome in a dressing room selfie as the cycle starts all over again for those who inhabit Salem. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson

"Good day with the lovely @mel_ordway [Abby] and @brytonejames [Devon, r.]," wrote Sean Dominic (Nate) on his Instagram account of this image snapped on the Young and Restless set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Sean Dominic

Brief GH castmate and longtime fan Sarah Sherman (Robin Finch, c.) posed with the cast in the Quartermaine manion's entryway and brought her mom along, too. (From l. to r.) Wally Kurth (Ned), Lisa Locicero (Olivia), Rena Sofer (Lois), Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn) and Jane Elliot (Tracy). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Sarah Sherman

DAYS star Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) certainly knows how to "werk" it. The handsome star blends in with a lot of gray in his dressing room but otherwise he almost always stands out. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Dan Feuerriegel

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) wasn't modeling something from her B&B character's bedroom line but she sure looked stunning. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

Lang also posed for an image with B&B on-screen daughter Ashley Jones (Bridget) when Jones was back on set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

Y&R's Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) knows how to still look incredibly glamorous even when in the least glamorous location. On Instagram, she wrote, "Phyllis Bathroom Selfie as I was on my way to set to work with The Grazzzz… @goodgriefcharliebrown [Daniel] who was ever brilliant today (and every day) wearing @ameliamheinle ‘s [Victoria] glasses that she left on set…shhhhh, don’t tell her. She’ll never know🖤 #minenow #butmyracktho" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Michelle Stafford

Stunner Cherie Jimenez (Gabi) channels her DAYS's character's incredible style for this dressing room selfie and we're here for it. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cherie Alexander

She may no longer be on GH, but Jacqueline Grace Lopez (ex-Blaze/Allie) shared this fun "found footage" on-set snap of her sitting in Judge Sullivan's seat. Will we eventually hear that Blaze turned in her microphone for law books? Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Jacqueline Grace Lopez

Former All My Children star Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R. Chandler) was teasing his new Christmas-themed project, trying to get his followers to guess his new character's name. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Jonathan Bennett

That's not the DAYS set but viewers will see Kyle Lowder back in Salem as Rex Brady sometime in 2025. He is currently a television news anchor for CBS affiliate KTVN in Reno, Nevada. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kyle Lowder

Former GH star Sebastian Roche (ex-Jerry Jacks) is back shooting the series 1923, the Yellowstone prequel, which also stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/sebastian Roche

(From l. to r.) Christine Avanti, Dyan Cannon, Kym Douglas and Y&R's Tracey Bregman (Lauren) on the set of a top-secret endeavor. Bregman wrote to her Instagram Stories, "Such a fun new project. Can't wait to share it with you!" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Tracey Bregman