Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In October 3

Nancy Lee Grahn (r.) is having fun now that her General Hospital character, Alexis, is sharing a jail cell with serial killer Heather Webber because she gets to have fun with actress Alley Mills. She shared this fun one on Instagram saying, "I know we both look super hot but Beige is def not my color. I vote for Alley Mills. #gh @generalhospitalabc #Hexis" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Nancy Lee Grahn

Ashley Jones (Bridget) shared this from the Bold and Beautiful set with this special guest star. "It was a really fun day. Feel pretty lucky to call you a friend, @julius_son. Y’all- tune in TODAY on @boldandbeautifulcbs to see @officialkaleo on the show! And Bridget joins 😉To my fellow Texans, they’re in Austin this weekend! Gooooooo if you can still get tickets." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Ashley Jones

Eric Braeden (Victor) was happy to share this fantastic shot with Christel Khalil (Lily, l.) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) from the Young and Restless set. "A little break in a long day with two beautiful and damn good actresses!" Photo credit: Eric Braeden/X (formerly Twitter)

Braeden's pride in Y&R co-star Bryton James (Devon) is evident when he writes, "A great colleague! Chip of the old block, KRISTOFF." Invoking the late Kristoff St. John (ex-Neil), who played James's on-screen dad for many years, must have meant a lot to the younger actor. Photo credit: Eric Braeden/X (formerly Twitter)

Gary James Fuller shared this adorable shot from the GH set. "Pretending I work at the PCPD while on set @generalhospitalabc. 😂" Wouldn't that be perfect for his character, James, since his late father Nathan was a detective and his grandpa Mac has held almost every position there is! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Gary James Fuller

Joe Lando (ex-Jake Harrison, One Life to Live; ex-Macauley West, Guiding Light; ex-Judge McMullen, B&B) says farewell to another role — in the film The Legend of Van Dorn. "Goodbye Dr. George B. Peters. One of my favorite characters that I've ever had the chance to play. I will miss this complicated man." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Joe Lando

The official GH account posted this hot shot of Jonathan Jackson (Lucky) and Steve Burton (Jason) from their characters' recent adventure and re-connecting. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

Looking as bold and beautiful as ever is B&B star Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke). "Thank you @redazioneiene for the fun night on your show🥰 💃I had a fabulous time! And thank you @gianandreafedeli for all the work you did this week for me👍💫🙌🏻 and a big thanks to @photosmith_official also for all his “behind the scenes “ videos and photos all week as well. #lelene #behindthescenes #mediaset" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

Braeden shared yet another behind-the-scenes shot — this time with onscreen wife and daughter Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, l.) and Amelia Heinle (Victoria), who was taking a phone call during the photo op. "A little break while filming," he wrote in his post. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Eric Braeden

Another image shared by the official GH account — this time it was an All My Children reunion of sorts with Michael E. Knight (Martin; ex-Tad Martin, AMC) and Eva LaRue (Natalia; ex-Maria Santos, AMC). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH) was all smiles while brushing up on her lines and getting a quick touch-up from the show's makeup artists in this pic shared on the show's official social media accounts. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

That's Viron Weaver (Wiley) at the GH set before it was even light out! "My favorite time to come to set. Still dark and I have time to enjoy hot tea with honey! It's good to be back on GH!" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Viron Weaver

On the right is Blake Berris (ex-Everett/Bobby/Nick, Days of our Lives) as he let his followers know he's on a new set for Acorn TV. Could it a new season of Harry Wild since that's Jane Seymour (who plays the titular character) next to him? Also pictured to the left are fellow actors Muiris Crowley and Aoife Mulholland. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Blake Berris

DAYS star Cherie Jimenez (Gabi) strikes a pose for this dressing room selfie. She looks terrific! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cherie Jimenez

Finola Hughes (Anna) shared this shot from the GH set with co-stars Carlo Rota (Sidwell) and Burton. Her caption put the on-screen circumstances mildly: "Bit of an 'splosion over at #GH." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Finola Hughes

B&B's Lang shared this shot saying, "Back at the set drinking green juice all week!" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

Lauren Koslow (Kate) proved she reunited with Kristian Alfonso (Hope) on the DAYS set with this backstage snap. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kristian Alfonso

Ordway looks to be playing hostess with the mostest, welcoming husband Justin Gaston (ex-Ben Weston, DAYS) and their daughters, Sophie and Olivia, among other guests, to the Y&R studio. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Melissa Ordway

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) writes, "Always be closing," on this dressing room selfie he shared to his Instagram stories. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson

The name is Dominic. Sean Dominic. The actor who plays Nate on Y&R is giving off those James Bond vibes with this image. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Sean Dominic

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) posed with his talented wife and partner, Michele Kanan, when they made a television appearance on KCAL News in support of their soon-to-be-released book, Way of the Cobra Couples. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Sean Kanan

Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Y&R), pictured on the set of his longtime prime-time series S.W.A.T. ,posted this snap saying, "Just a casual Day on @swatcbs." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Shemar Moore

Burton wanted fans to know he was back at work on the GH set. That's the door to the sound stage where the magic happens. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Steve Burton

Julie Dove (ex-Connie, c.) shared this shot from her time at DAYS when her character was torturing Tina Huang's Melinda and Jimenez's Gabi. Of the image she wrote, "This @dayspeacock adventure with each of you phenomenal ladies has been a blast. 😉Thank you for all the fun, love, and support..." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Julie Dove

Young and Restless star Lauralee Bell checked in from the set, saying, “Cricket may still be on tour for another few weeks, but today, I’m at the GCAC!” Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lauralee Bell