Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In July 10

DAYS star Abigail Klein (Stephanie) shared this adorable dressing room selfie saying, "How dare y'all make me feel so cute??!!!" as she tagged makeup artists Nicole Brennan and Natalie Thimm as well as the official DAYS Peacock account. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Abigail Klein

"So excited to be working with our fabulous director [Crystal Lowe] on my next movie for [Hallmark Channel]. Many thanks to [Ashley Williams; ex-Danielle, As the World Turns</em] @poperandy [Randy Pope] & Hallmark family for developing the #makehermark program! 🎥 #setlife," wrote Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Alison Sweeney

Their characters used to be former brothers-in-law on Young and Restless. All we have to say is how great it is to have both Michael Graziadei (Daniel, l.) and Michael Mealor (Kyle) entertaining us in Genoa City. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Looking stunning in this dressing-room selfie is Cherie Jimenez (Gabi, DAYS). She's certainly channeling that Gabi energy as she says, "Hola" in the image. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cherie Alexander

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) was pretty funny with this selfie because he didn't realize that he had it on video at the time. Either way, he's still incredibly handsome. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Dan Feuerriegel

Asher Antonyzyn (Danny, GH) shared on Instagram this behind-the-scenes picture from an interview he did for ABC. "Had the BEST time this morning on [ABC 7 Chicago], to help launch their new segment, #SoapChat! [Tracy Butler] and [Diane Pathieu] could not have been more welcoming, and it was amazing to also meet [Terrell Brown], [Val Warner], [Tony Smith], [Alx Galasinao], Kap and Hoodie (hosts of ESPN1000 radio), and all the incredible ABC7 crew. And a huge thanks to [Steve Burton; Jason] for the surprise note 🥰 I can’t wait to come back!" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Asher Antonyzyn

Salem newcomer Derek Yates (Kerry, DAYS) posted this shot to his official Instagram account saying, "Shoutout to [Carson Boatman; Johnny] for the borrowing of his dressing room on my first day while he wasn’t working." He then added, "And don’t forget to check out my debut on [DAYS] streaming on [Peacock] tomorrow and Thursday 😎." What was Leo thinking turning him away? Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Derek Yates

The official Days of our Lives account shared this hilarious image, wanting fans to know that "[Remington Hoffman] letting you know HE is all good... Li on the other hand... (shrugs) To be determined. #BehindTheScenes." Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Bold and Beautiful star Sean Kanan (Deacon) shared this shot saying, "Such a pleasure working with [Tanner Buchanan] I can’t wait to see what’s next for this guy. Sky’s the limit. #cobrakai #cobrakaiseries #cobrakaiseason6 #MikeBarnes #robbiekeane." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Sean Kanan

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) showing that no one has mastered the super cool set-side selfie look quite like he has. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson