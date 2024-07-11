Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In July 10

This past week, stars from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless have been sharing images and videos they’ve taken on the set, in their dressing rooms, or in various corners of the studios where the shows are shot. Of particular interest this week? Y&R’s Michael Damian (Danny) and Lauralee Bell (Christine) got to play with good pal Beth Maitland (Traci) when their characters met up in Paris. Check out this gallery of stars including B&B’s Sean Kanan (Deacon), Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) and more.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Abigail Klein
DAYS star Abigail Klein (Stephanie) shared this adorable dressing room selfie saying, "How dare y'all make me feel so cute??!!!" as she tagged makeup artists Nicole Brennan and Natalie Thimm as well as the official DAYS Peacock account.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Alison Sweeney
"So excited to be working with our fabulous director [Crystal Lowe] on my next movie for [Hallmark Channel]. Many thanks to [Ashley Williams; ex-Danielle, As the World Turns</em] @poperandy [Randy Pope] & Hallmark family for developing the #makehermark program! 🎥 #setlife," wrote Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS).
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Their characters used to be former brothers-in-law on Young and Restless. All we have to say is how great it is to have both Michael Graziadei (Daniel, l.) and Michael Mealor (Kyle) entertaining us in Genoa City.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cherie Alexander
Looking stunning in this dressing-room selfie is Cherie Jimenez (Gabi, DAYS). She's certainly channeling that Gabi energy as she says, "Hola" in the image.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Dan Feuerriegel
Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) was pretty funny with this selfie because he didn't realize that he had it on video at the time. Either way, he's still incredibly handsome.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Asher Antonyzyn
Asher Antonyzyn (Danny, GH) shared on Instagram this behind-the-scenes picture from an interview he did for ABC. "Had the BEST time this morning on [ABC 7 Chicago], to help launch their new segment, #SoapChat! [Tracy Butler] and [Diane Pathieu] could not have been more welcoming, and it was amazing to also meet [Terrell Brown], [Val Warner], [Tony Smith], [Alx Galasinao], Kap and Hoodie (hosts of ESPN1000 radio), and all the incredible ABC7 crew. And a huge thanks to [Steve Burton; Jason] for the surprise note 🥰 I can’t wait to come back!"
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Derek Yates
Salem newcomer Derek Yates (Kerry, DAYS) posted this shot to his official Instagram account saying, "Shoutout to [Carson Boatman; Johnny] for the borrowing of his dressing room on my first day while he wasn’t working." He then added, "And don’t forget to check out my debut on [DAYS] streaming on [Peacock] tomorrow and Thursday 😎." What was Leo thinking turning him away?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
The official Days of our Lives account shared this hilarious image, wanting fans to know that "[Remington Hoffman] letting you know HE is all good... Li on the other hand... (shrugs) To be determined. #BehindTheScenes."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Sean Kanan
Bold and Beautiful star Sean Kanan (Deacon) shared this shot saying, "Such a pleasure working with [Tanner Buchanan] I can’t wait to see what’s next for this guy. Sky’s the limit. #cobrakai #cobrakaiseries #cobrakaiseason6 #MikeBarnes #robbiekeane."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) showing that no one has mastered the super cool set-side selfie look quite like he has.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Beth Maitland
Beth Maitland (Traci, c.) shared this fun shot of her Y&R co-stars and friends, Christopher Cousins (Alan, l.), Michael Damian (Danny) and Lauralee Bell (Christine), writing, "Big day in France and best day on set. My dear friends in life as well as on TV. How lucky can a girl get?!" Bell responded saying, "We’re the lucky ones! Love you! ❤️ Meet us at the next tour stop!😎😜" Co-star Tracey Bregman (Lauren, not pictured) commented on the photo: "Love this!! A jealous I wasn’t with you tho LOL I can’t wait to watch ❤️❤️."
