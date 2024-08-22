Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In August 22

(From l. to r.): Days of our Lives's Matthew Ashford (Jack), AnnaLynne McCord (Abigail), Billy Flynn (Chad) and Cady McClain (Jennifer) posed for the camera. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

(From l. to r.): Young and Restless stars Courtney Hope (Sally), Jason Thompson (Billy), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Mark Grossman (Adam) struck a pose. Egan shared the snap on Instagram, asking, "It’s been quite a spicy summer for these 4!🔥 What do you think will happen next?!" Photo credit: Instagram/missyclaireegan

General Hospital stars Gary James Fuller (James) and Josh Kelly (Cody) pose for a quick pic after shooting that scene where Cody saved a drowning James. Fuller sweetly wrote, "Thanks for saving James, Cody! @justjokingjk is the best scene partner." Photo credit: Instagram/gary.james.fuller

The official GH account shared this of Fuller and Kelly saying, "Proof that Josh and Gary made the best of their time in the water tank." Photo credit: X (formerly known as Twitter)/gary.james.fuller

It's back to work for DAYS star Carson Boatman (Johnny), with this dressing room selfie as proof. Photo credit: Instagram/carsonboatman

The on-screen feud between Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Maura West (Ava) on General Hospital is nowhere to be found when the cameras aren't rolling! Photo credit: Instagram/generalhospital

Bold and Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) looked perfect already but here she is adding a touch of gloss before heading to set to be absolutely certain. Photo credit: Instagram/katherinekellylang

The glamorous Lang also posted this shot to show her followers on social media what things look like on set. Photo credit: Instagram/katherinekellylang

Fuller with his GH mom, Kirsten Storms (Maxie), in the school room. "I had to show @kirstenstorms the Lego car I was building between scenes," wrote Fuller. Photo credit: Instagram/gary.james.fuller

Rafe may be in a coma on DAYS, but his portrayer, Galen Gering, looks pretty alert in this dressing room selfie— even though he wrote, "Long day! Trying to stay awake!" Photo credit: Instagram/ggering

GH star Kate Mansi captured one of her Port Charles sisters, Kristen Vaganos (Molly), getting her hair tended to in the hair and makeup room backstage at the ABC soap. Photo credit: Instagram/katemansi

Kirsten Storms posted this picture of one of her GH kids, Fuller, and her real-life one, Harper Rose Barash (whose dad is Storms's ex, Brandon Barash, Johnny, DAYS, and who used to play Georgie on GH), writing, "These 2 did not want to stop hanging out at work yesterday. Cuteness (and energy) overload. 🥰 @gary.james.fuller #HarperRose" Photo credit: Instagram/kirstenstorms

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) is back with his nose to the grindstone on the DAYS set. Here he is getting ready to make some more Salem magic. Photo credit: Instagram/dayspeacock

Finn Francis Carr (Rocco) looks to be making the most of his down time in between shooting scenes at GH. Photo credit: Instagram/finn_carr

Ashley Jones (Bridget) shared this quick shot that shows her back on the B&B soundstage. Wonder what will bring Bridget home next! Photo credit: Instagram/ashleyaubra

Always stunning with a gorgeous smile is Eva LaRue (Natalia, GH). On Instagram, she gave a shout-out to one of GH's beauty gurus, Karol Young Moses, who wrote, "Such a pleasure glamming this face 🥰" Photo credit: Instagram/evalarue

Elia Cantu (Jada) is back in her DAYS dressing room, getting ready for another big day in Salem writing, "Hello Monday." Photo credit: Instagram/eliacantu

Hello, Gorgeous. Cherie Jimenez (Gabi) poses for a dressing room selfie in a stunning red dress. She is certainly Gabi Chic. Photo credit: Instagram/cheriealexandra