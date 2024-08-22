Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In August 22

This past week, a bevy of stars from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless have been sharing images and videos they’ve taken on the set, in their dressing rooms, or in various corners of the studios where the shows are shot. Of particular interest this week? Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) shared a shot of the players in her character’s hot quadrangle! Check out this gallery of stars including Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B), Josh Kelly (Cody, GH), Galen Gering (Rafe, DAYS) and more.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
(From l. to r.): Days of our Lives's Matthew Ashford (Jack), AnnaLynne McCord (Abigail), Billy Flynn (Chad) and Cady McClain (Jennifer) posed for the camera.
Photo credit: Instagram/missyclaireegan
(From l. to r.): Young and Restless stars Courtney Hope (Sally), Jason Thompson (Billy), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Mark Grossman (Adam) struck a pose. Egan shared the snap on Instagram, asking, "It’s been quite a spicy summer for these 4!🔥 What do you think will happen next?!"
Photo credit: Instagram/gary.james.fuller
General Hospital stars Gary James Fuller (James) and Josh Kelly (Cody) pose for a quick pic after shooting that scene where Cody saved a drowning James. Fuller sweetly wrote, "Thanks for saving James, Cody! @justjokingjk is the best scene partner."
Photo credit: X (formerly known as Twitter)/gary.james.fuller
The official GH account shared this of Fuller and Kelly saying, "Proof that Josh and Gary made the best of their time in the water tank."
Photo credit: Instagram/carsonboatman
It's back to work for DAYS star Carson Boatman (Johnny), with this dressing room selfie as proof.
Photo credit: Instagram/generalhospital
The on-screen feud between Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Maura West (Ava) on General Hospital is nowhere to be found when the cameras aren't rolling!
Photo credit: Instagram/katherinekellylang
Bold and Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) looked perfect already but here she is adding a touch of gloss before heading to set to be absolutely certain.
Photo credit: Instagram/katherinekellylang
The glamorous Lang also posted this shot to show her followers on social media what things look like on set.
Photo credit: Instagram/gary.james.fuller
Fuller with his GH mom, Kirsten Storms (Maxie), in the school room. "I had to show @kirstenstorms the Lego car I was building between scenes," wrote Fuller.
Photo credit: Instagram/ggering
Rafe may be in a coma on DAYS, but his portrayer, Galen Gering, looks pretty alert in this dressing room selfie— even though he wrote, "Long day! Trying to stay awake!"
Photo credit: Instagram/katemansi
GH star Kate Mansi captured one of her Port Charles sisters, Kristen Vaganos (Molly), getting her hair tended to in the hair and makeup room backstage at the ABC soap.
Photo credit: Instagram/kirstenstorms
Kirsten Storms posted this picture of one of her GH kids, Fuller, and her real-life one, Harper Rose Barash (whose dad is Storms's ex, Brandon Barash, Johnny, DAYS, and who used to play Georgie on GH), writing, "These 2 did not want to stop hanging out at work yesterday. Cuteness (and energy) overload. 🥰 @gary.james.fuller #HarperRose"
Photo credit: Instagram/dayspeacock
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) is back with his nose to the grindstone on the DAYS set. Here he is getting ready to make some more Salem magic.
Photo credit: Instagram/finn_carr
Finn Francis Carr (Rocco) looks to be making the most of his down time in between shooting scenes at GH.
Photo credit: Instagram/ashleyaubra
Ashley Jones (Bridget) shared this quick shot that shows her back on the B&B soundstage. Wonder what will bring Bridget home next!
Photo credit: Instagram/evalarue
Always stunning with a gorgeous smile is Eva LaRue (Natalia, GH). On Instagram, she gave a shout-out to one of GH's beauty gurus, Karol Young Moses, who wrote, "Such a pleasure glamming this face 🥰"
Photo credit: Instagram/eliacantu
Elia Cantu (Jada) is back in her DAYS dressing room, getting ready for another big day in Salem writing, "Hello Monday."
Photo credit: Instagram/cheriealexandra
Hello, Gorgeous. Cherie Jimenez (Gabi) poses for a dressing room selfie in a stunning red dress. She is certainly Gabi Chic.
Photo credit: Instagram/traceybregman1
Y&R's Tracey Bregman (Lauren, c.) visited the set of Reba McEntire's new show, Happy's Place, which will aire on NBC and stream on Peacock starting October 18. Bregman wrote, "Don't miss it!"
