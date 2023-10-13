“Christmas at the Chalet,” shared William deVry (ex-Julian, GH et al), with Teri Hatcher (ex-Susan, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, c.). “Coming Soon to #Lifetime @lucieguest [r.] Directed a fantastic little Xmas movie.” Photo credit: Twitter

“Episode 1 of our new audio crime drama, ‘The Case Within’ is out now,” reported Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS), with A Martinez (ex-Eduardo et al). “You can find us anywhere you get your podcasts, and new episodes drop every Friday.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Special day for @kelly_m23!” enthused GH’s Kate Mansi (Kristina, r.) as Kelly Monaco celebrated 20 years as Sam. “As the song says ‘that’s my sis right there, and if ya try to come for her imma getcha’. ” Photo credit: ABC

GH posted this shot of Tabyana Ali (Trina) and Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) on their Instagram feed. Photo credit: ABC