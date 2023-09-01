“This is fun,” enthused GH’s Lauren Swickard (Janice), with real-life hubby Josh (Chase) in their dressing room. Photo credit: Instagram

Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH et al, far r.) posed with Tracy Smith after filming a segment for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. “She is amazing and it was truly one of the best interviews I have ever had,” raved Mills. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Gregory Harrison (Gregory) had a little fun at daughter Lily Anne’s (Andrea) expense. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) and Bill Hayes (Doug, c.) shared a laugh with Dick Van Dyke. Photo credit: JPI

GH’s Avery Pohl (Esme) got close to Joey/Jay Clay, who plays Ace. Photo credit: Instagram

ALL MY CHILDREN alum Michael E. Knight (ex-Tad; Martin, GH, l.) reconnected with former co-star Walt Willey, who reprised the role of AMC’s Jackson on GH. Photo credit: ABC

“BTS from my 100th episode on @youngand restlesscbs !” reported Judah Mackey (Connor). “I’ve learned and grown so much on this show. Grateful to work with such an amazing cast and crew and be part of the Y&R family.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Need an extra jolt of caffeine this week,” noted DAYS’s Emily O’Brien (Gwen). “#gameweek #NotOnTheStrikeList #mocap.” Photo credit: Instagram