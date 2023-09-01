“This is fun,” enthused GH’s Lauren Swickard (Janice), with real-life hubby Josh (Chase) in their dressing room.
Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH et al, far r.) posed with Tracy Smith after filming a segment for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. “She is amazing and it was truly one of the best interviews I have ever had,” raved Mills.
GH’s Gregory Harrison (Gregory) had a little fun at daughter Lily Anne’s (Andrea) expense.
DAYS’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) and Bill Hayes (Doug, c.) shared a laugh with Dick Van Dyke.
GH’s Avery Pohl (Esme) got close to Joey/Jay Clay, who plays Ace.
ALL MY CHILDREN alum Michael E. Knight (ex-Tad; Martin, GH, l.) reconnected with former co-star Walt Willey, who reprised the role of AMC’s Jackson on GH.
“BTS from my 100th episode on @youngand restlesscbs !” reported Judah Mackey (Connor). “I’ve learned and grown so much on this show. Grateful to work with such an amazing cast and crew and be part of the Y&R family.”
“Need an extra jolt of caffeine this week,” noted DAYS’s Emily O’Brien (Gwen). “#gameweek #NotOnTheStrikeList #mocap.”
Y&R’s Zuleyka Silver (Audra) showed off her purple reign.