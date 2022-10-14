“@RichardBrooksJr is a spectacular actor & friend one I’ve had the privilege of working w/over the course of 25 yrs,” praised Victoria Rowell (ex-Dru, Y&R), his co-star in MONTROSS: BLOOD RULES.
“Working with @myjasonthompson [Billy] is like butter,” raved Y&R’s Jess Walton (Jill). “Because he reminds me so much of my own son. When I need emotion it’s right there. Tears etc. When I need impatience, it’s there. When I need anger …..there. it really is effortless.”
“USUALLY we check with each other the day before…” mused Y&R’s Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), with a similarly styled Courtney Hope (Sally).
“In my dressing room, workin it allll out,” reported Brook Kerr (Portia, GH).
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) shared a shot from a night shoot.
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Gregory Harrison (Gregory) posed on the GH set.
Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) posed with cinematographer on the set of GRAND CREW.
Bailey Chase (ex-Chris, AS THE WORLD TURNS, l.) and A Martinez (ex-Cruz, SANTA BARBARA et al) took a snap on the set of their new western, Far Haven.
DAYS’s Josh Taylor (Roman) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) had a sit-down on set to discuss their favorite moments.