“@RichardBrooksJr is a spectacular actor & friend one I’ve had the privilege of working w/over the course of 25 yrs,” praised Victoria Rowell (ex-Dru, Y&R), his co-star in MONTROSS: BLOOD RULES. Photo credit: Instagram

“Working with @myjasonthompson [Billy] is like butter,” raved Y&R’s Jess Walton (Jill). “Because he reminds me so much of my own son. When I need emotion it’s right there. Tears etc. When I need impatience, it’s there. When I need anger …..there. it really is effortless.” Photo credit: Instagram

“USUALLY we check with each other the day before…” mused Y&R’s Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), with a similarly styled Courtney Hope (Sally). Photo credit: Instagram

“In my dressing room, workin it allll out,” reported Brook Kerr (Portia, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) shared a shot from a night shoot. Photo credit: Instagram

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Gregory Harrison (Gregory) posed on the GH set. Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) posed with cinematographer on the set of GRAND CREW. Photo credit: Instagram

Bailey Chase (ex-Chris, AS THE WORLD TURNS, l.) and A Martinez (ex-Cruz, SANTA BARBARA et al) took a snap on the set of their new western, Far Haven. Photo credit: Instagram