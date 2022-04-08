DAYS

“The DiMera Angels. Blessed are we that keep stirring the pot,” mused DAYS’s Thaao Penghlis (Tony, c.) with Carson Boatman (Johnny, l.) and Dan Feuerriegel (EJ).

Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s (from l.) Don Diamont (Bill), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Jack Wagner (ex-Nick) celebrated the show’s 35th anniversary on THE TALK.

Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) enjoyed pizza from the food truck that Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell brought to the studio on the day of the show’s 35th anniversary.

Photo credit: JPI

“one of the greatest people ive ever worked with,” lauded GH’s Haley Pullos (Molly) of Sean Blakemore (ex-Shawn).

Photo credit: ABC

B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) snapped a shot in front of the show’s sign on the occasion of its 35th anniversary.

Photo credit: Instagram

