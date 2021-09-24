“Boss of these dunes. #ProjectComingSoon,” reported Sean Carrigan (ex-Stitch, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram

AS THE WORLD TURNS alum Jason Biggs (ex-Pete, l.) posed with Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Ryan Seacrest when he guested on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to promote his new show, JASON BIGGS’ CASH AT YOUR DOOR. Photo credit: ABC

DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Deidre Hall (Marlena, l.) taped a future segment on Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous show. Photo credit: Instagram

“Who wore it best,” quipped Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, r.) after her on-screen water fight with Courtney Hope (Sally). Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) got primped for a photo shoot. Photo credit: Instagram

Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH, l.) had some help from choreographer Cris Judd before he performed on camera at Carly’s bachelorette party. Photo credit: Twitter

“Shout out to the amazing hair & makeup Crew that make us look like we didn’t wake up at 4.30am,” praised Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R newcomer Rory Gibson (Noah) snapped a selfie outside the studio. Photo credit: Instagram