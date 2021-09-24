Social snaps of stars on set
“Boss of these dunes. #ProjectComingSoon,” reported Sean Carrigan (ex-Stitch, Y&R).
Photo credit: Instagram
AS THE WORLD TURNS alum Jason Biggs (ex-Pete, l.) posed with Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Ryan Seacrest when he guested on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to promote his new show, JASON BIGGS’ CASH AT YOUR DOOR.
Photo credit: ABC
DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Deidre Hall (Marlena, l.) taped a future segment on Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous show.
Photo credit: Instagram
“Who wore it best,” quipped Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, r.) after her on-screen water fight with Courtney Hope (Sally).
Photo credit: Instagram
B&B’s Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) got primped for a photo shoot.
Photo credit: Instagram
Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH, l.) had some help from choreographer Cris Judd before he performed on camera at Carly’s bachelorette party.
Photo credit: Twitter
“Shout out to the amazing hair & makeup Crew that make us look like we didn’t wake up at 4.30am,” praised Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS).
Photo credit: Instagram
Y&R newcomer Rory Gibson (Noah) snapped a selfie outside the studio.
Photo credit: Instagram
“Working on a little something,” teased a uniformed Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B et al).
Photo credit: Instagram
